You are here:

HBO's True Detective season 3, starring Mahershala Ali, to premiere on 13 January, 2019

Los Angeles: HBO has announced that the third season of anthology series True Detective will premiere on 13 January, 2019.

The third season, created by Nic Pizzolatto, tells the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods.

It will feature Oscar winner Mahershala Ali as Wayne Hays, a state police detective from Northwest Arkansas.

The series also have Carmen Ejogo, Stephen Dorff, Mamie Gummer, Scoot McNairy, and Ray Fisher in pivotal roles.

The anthology police drama was a breakout sensation when it premiered in 2014.

The first season, featuring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, received universal acclaim with critics praising the direction of Cary Fukunaga and the two actors performances.

True Detective's second season, which aired in 2015, received a chilly response from both the critics and the fans.

Updated Date: Oct 12, 2018 13:45 PM