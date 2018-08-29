HBO removes all late night erotic-themed programmes from its channels and streaming service

HBO network has quietly dropped the late night erotic programmes from its lineup. According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO and Cinemax have exited the adult entertainment industry, whereby reality shows like Taxicab Confessions as well as documentaries like Real Sex and Cathouse have been phased out from the channels.

The Hollywood Reporter quoted a premium cable network as saying, "Over the past several years, HBO has been winding down its late-night adult fare. While we're greatly ramping up our other original program offerings, there hasn't been a strong demand for this kind of adult programming, perhaps because it's easily available elsewhere."

The change in the lineup came following Sheila Nevins' stepping down from the position of the President of HBO Documentary Films.

LA Times writes that HBO has not recently produced any new adult specific content but previous seasons of shows were aired in the late-night time slot and were available for streaming exclusively to users subscribed to HBO Go.

However, the network also has shows with erotic content like Game of Thrones as part of its lineup and will also be telecasting the second season of The Deuce, which explores the world of the porn industry from the 70s to the mid-80s.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Aug 29, 2018 14:52 PM