'Have you seen Pathaan’s collections?': Ranbir Kapoor schools a journalist when asked about Bollywood's 'dicey' phase

Ranbir Kapoor recently schooled a journalist who questioned him about the uncertainty facing Bollywood. The star was interacting with the media at a promotional event for his movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar when the incident occurred. A BBC journalist questioned Ranbir about the ‘dicey phase’ Bollywood is going through presently. The Brahmastra star wasted no time in responding to her question. He quipped, ‘Pathaan ki collection dekhi hai? (Have you seen Pathaan’s box-office collections?)’ . The journalist continued to ask questions during the interaction, following which Ranbir asked her which media outlet she was from. On learning she was from BBC News, the actor asked her about what exactly was going on in her company.

Ranbir mockingly asked the journalist, “BBC News? Abhi toh aapke bhi kuch chal raha hai na aaj kal…uska kya? Pehle woh jawab do (I heard something is going on with your company these days. What about that? Tell me about it first).” When the journalist replied she would explain the situation later, Ranbir sarcastically said he will also answer the question later as well.

The actor’s witty remarks left everyone in the room in splits. A video of the interaction has gone viral as well.

Viewers were left laughing out loud by Ranbir’s sassy answers. Many also responded with laughter and fire emojis. “Epic especially the last one when he questioned the reporter,” wrote one user.

“Superb,” commented another.

The BBC controversy erupted earlier this month when offices of the media outlet were raided by the Income Tax as part of a probe into alleged tax evasion.

Coming back to the event, Ranbir also talked about winning the Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. He admitted that while he was very grateful for the win, he didn’t believe he deserved it for his performance in Brahmastra.

“I don’t think I fully deserve it for Brahmastra. Wo bahut badhiya acting performance nahi thi. Jab bhi kuch award aata hai to of course you feel great (My performance wasn’t outstanding in Brahmastra but it feels great to get an award), Ranbir said.”

Ranbir is gearing up for the release of Luv Ranjan’s rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film, slated to hit theatres on 8 March, pairs him opposite Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. Apart from this, Ranbir also has Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal in his kitty.

