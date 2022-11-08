At a time when the entire Kapoor and Bhatt families are on cloud nine following the birth of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt‘s first child, celebrations are in no mood to cease just yet. On Sunday, 6 November, Alia Bhatt gave birth to a baby girl at the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai and has been admitted to the hospital since then, while husband Ranbir Kapoor and other family members continue to visit her regularly. With that said, Neetu Kapoor, who is presently basking in the happiness of becoming a grandmother, is also making sure to visit her daughter-in-law and granddaughter every day for the past two days.

Earlier on Monday night, Neetu, who was spotted coming back after seeing them, was surrounded by paparazzi outside her residence. Just like the previous time, this time as well, Neetu Kapoor obliged everyone by politely answering their questions.

Looking quite happy with the arrival of the little bundle of joy, Neetu Kapoor started by asking the journalists to remain careful and not get hurt. Following this, she also spoke about Alia Bhatt and her baby’s health, assuring that the two are “absolutely fine” and doing well.

Next, she was also asked about the name of the baby to which Neetu clearly refused to comment and just added “Not yet” before going away.

Notably, Neetu had spoken to the media earlier on Sunday evening as well after she came back from the hospital. Sharing her happiness with the journalists, she said that the baby was “very cute” and healthy. Upon being asked about who the baby resembles more, Neetu said, “It is very difficult to say now. She is very little.”

Alia-Ranbir blessed with a baby girl

On Sunday morning, the star couple was spotted reaching the Mumbai hospital hours after which the baby’s arrival was announced. Family members were also seen visiting the hospital to see the mother and the baby.

Later taking to her Instagram handle, Alia confirmed the news with a note which read, “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! love, love, love. Alia and Ranbir.”

