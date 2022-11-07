Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor is presently on cloud nine on becoming a grandmother after son Ranbir and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt were blessed with a baby girl on Sunday morning. The actress was also spotted visiting the hospital to see the mother and the child. Later while returning from the hospital, she was surrounded by paparazzi outside her residence to catch her first reaction to welcoming the little bundle of joy into the family. Looking quite happy and excited over the same, Neetu obliged to all the questions and shared her happiness.

While thanking the photographer for their greetings and wishes, Neetu Kapoor was asked about her feelings about becoming a grandmother. “Why do you ask me? I am indeed very happy.”

Furthermore, after another journalist asked who her granddaughter resembles, the veteran actress said that she is very small right and it is hard to say, further adding that the baby is “very very cute.” Apart from that, Neetu Kapoor also gave an update on her daughter-in-law’s health stating that Alia is doing good and is ‘ekdum first class.”

Watch her cute reaction:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)



The video of her reaction has already gone viral and left fans impressed. Many have also been sending her congratulatory messages for the big news. Notably, Neetu was also among the ones from the family who took to social media and confirmed the news. Reposting the note shared by the actress, Neetu captioned her post with “Blessings.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)



On the other hand, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan also took to Instagram and shared her happiness. Sharing the same note, she wrote, “Oh happy day! So much gratitude to life for this amazing wonderful blessing of a gift. Thank you all for your wishes of love. Our collective cup runneth over.”

In the meantime, while Alia and Ranbir are celebrating the arrival of their first child, celebratory wishes continue to pour in from friends and fans. Many Bollywood stars also sent their best wishes to the star couple on the happy occasion.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram