As tributes continue to pour in following the demise of legendary comedian Raju Srivastava on Wednesday, 21 September, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has also joined in the line of people paying homage to the late stand-up comic. Yet again, with the help of his famous sand art, Pattnailk has paid his heartfelt tribute to Raju. Notably, Raju Srivastava took his last breath on Wednesday at AIIMS Delhi after being hospitalised for over a month. In honour of the comedian, Sudarsan Pattnaik created a massive sand art sculpture on the Puri beach.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Patnaik while sharing an image of his art said, “Hasate Hasate Rula Diya…. You will live in the hearts of Millions. Tribute to comedy king Raju Srivastava, Om Shanti. My Sand Art at Puri beach in Odisha.”

Hasate Hasate Rula Diya…. You will live in the hearts of Millions. Tribute to comedy king #rajusrivastava #OmShanti.

My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/ZTWI77jOIu — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 21, 2022



The sand art also displayed the same message with an image of the comedian. His post has received several likes and comments as many took to the comment section to express their grief.

Check some reactions:

Full marks for effort sir. ॐ शांति। — The Complete भारतीय (@chintu_reporter) September 21, 2022

Rest in peace 🙏🏻 — Chinmaya Swain (@ChinmayaBhadrak) September 21, 2022

Sudarsan bhai, do write Om Shanti, indeed a great art tribute from your end to the legend. — sumanto.b🇮🇳 (@IamSam_1977) September 21, 2022

A great comedian passed away leaving every body saddened.Long live Raju Bhaiya. — Bibhuti Bhusan Pattanayak (@Bibhuti50816317) September 21, 2022

I will miss his comedy. Most of the time when I feel low , I used to hear his comedy. A true laughter man. Thank you Raju ji for all your work and given us best comedy. Rest in peace — Vaibhव (@vaib2805) September 21, 2022

His death is a real shocker!! 😢 He will be missed… He has left a void — CA Shubham Mishra (@ShubhamMishra02) September 21, 2022



Apart from him, another sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo also paid his last respects to Raju. Sculpting another similar sand statue of Srivastava near the Lighthouse at Puri beach, Sahoo’s message read, “Heartfelt Tribute to Raju Srivastava.”

Raju Srivastava’s last journey

As soon as the news came out, people from all walks of life were taken aback. Political leaders, celebrities, and thousands of fans took to social media to grieve over Raju’s demise. Earlier on August 10, the stand up comic was hospitalised after suffering a cardiac arrest while working out. He underwent angioplasty at AIIMS Delhi and had been hospitalised ever since.

As his family is present in Delhi, his last rites are being carried out in the national capital. Raju’s mortal remains have been taken to the Nigambodh Ghat crematorium where his funeral will take place today. Many, including family members, friends, and fans also gathered at the ghat to pay their last respects.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.