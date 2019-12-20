Haryana Government clarifies Parineeti Chopra's contract for Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign ended in 2017

The Haryana Government has called the reports on Parineeti Chopra's removal of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign 'false and baseless'. The state has clarified that her withdrawal from the campaign has nothing to do with her tweets against the ongoing Citizenship Amendment Act protects. A spokesperson of Women & Child Development department clarified that Chopra's Memorandum of Understanding with the state completed its term on 2017 and hasn't been renewed yet.

Spokesperson of Women&Child Development Dept of Haryana Govt: News of Parineeti Chopra being dropped(for tweeting against #CAA) as brand ambassador of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' is false, baseless and malicious.MOU was for 1 year,till April, 2017.Thereafter MOU was never renewed pic.twitter.com/jcRBsvrNXM — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2019

Chopra, who hails from Haryana's Ambala, was appointed the brand ambassador in 2015. She shares the post with wrestler Sakshi Malik.

Many Bollywood celebrities have chosen to stay mum regarding the CAA and the following unrest it caused, with the police attacking and detaining peaceful protesters across Indian varsities.

However, others like Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar, filmmakers Reema Kagti, Vishal Bhardwaj and Anurag Kashyap, and Hollywood actor John Cusack have expressed support and solidarity for students and the Indian public at large. Parineeti's cousin, Priyanka also finally broke her silence regarding the ongoing protests and said that in a thriving democracy, violence against these demonstrators is wrong.

Meanwhile, Parineeti will emulate badminton player Saina Nehwal in a biopic titled Saina. The film will be directed by Amole Gupte, who has previously helmed Stanley Ka Dabba and Hawa Hawaai. Saina is expected to hit cinemas sometime in 2020.

An earlier version of this article carried incorrect information from Dainik Jagran. We have now updated it with a statement from the spokesperson of Women & Child Development in Haryana.



(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

