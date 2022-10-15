In a shocking piece of news for all Harry Potter fans, actor Robbie Coltrane, known for playing the character of ‘Hagrid’ in the fantasy-adventure films, has passed away at the age of 72. In a statement issued by his agent, Belinda Wright, the actor took his last breath in a hospital near Scotland. In a statement issued on Friday, Wright, while describing Coltrane as a ‘unique talent’, said that his character of ‘Hagrid’ had brought joy to children and adults all over the world. Further, without revealing the cause of his death, the actor’s agent did thank the medical staff at the Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for their care and diplomacy.

Coltrane reportedly was undergoing treatment for a certain health condition at the hospital. In the meantime, as soon as the news broke in, it sent a wave of grief among several Harry Potter fans, admirers, and prominent personalities from the industry including his Harry Potter co-actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and other cast members. Many came forward to pay their heartfelt tribute to the actor and recalled their moments with him.

J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter cast pays tribute to Robbie Coltrane



In response to the news of Coltrane’s demise, the author of the ‘Harry Potter’ books, J.K. Rowling was among the earliest ones to pay tribute. Taking to Twitter, Rowling shared a picture of herself with the actor and penned down a heartfelt message. “I’ll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one-off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him”, a part of her caption read.

I’ll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children. pic.twitter.com/tzpln8hD9z — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 14, 2022

On the other hand, Daniel Radcliffe, who played the lead role of Harry Potter, remembered his very own ‘Hagrid’ in a statement and said, “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set. I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on ‘Prisoner of Azkaban,’ when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

Similarly, actress Emma Watson who played the character of Hermione Granger also took to her Instagram story and shared a picture with Coltrane. “There was no better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermione”, a part of her text read.

Among others, actors Bonnie Wright and Tom Felton who played the popular characters of Ginny Weasley and Draco Malfoy also paid tribute to the actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton)

In addition to his role in the popular franchise, Robbie Coltrane was also known for his performances in ‘Cracker’, ‘James Bond’, ‘GoldenEye’, and ‘The World Is Not Enough.’

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.