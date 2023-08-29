Harry, Meghan latest: Is Duchess coming back to Instagram with a new profile | Explained

According to reports published in Daily Mail, Meghan Markle is getting ready to ‘re-launch’ herself on Instagram and experts predict she could make a million dollars per post. The duchess, whose last account with husband Prince Harry, @sussexroyal, had 9.4 million followers before it was deactivated in 2020 when the couple quit being senior Royals, is said to be behind a new account named @meghan.

Decorated with a picture of pink peonies, reportedly Meghan’s favourite flowers, a source close to her team this week confirmed: ‘Yes, that’s her. Expect an announcement very soon. She’s coming back.’

The report, further says that the account is already followed by several of Meghan’s friends including activist Mandana Dayani, who served as president of Archewell, the Sussexes’ media and philanthropic company, until last December. A source told The Mail on Sunday: ‘Everyone in Hollywood is talking about the re-launch being imminent. Meghan has never made any secret of the fact she wants to return to Instagram.’

Meghan first announced she was planning a return to Instagram in an interview with The Cut last year, telling writer Allison P Davis: ‘Do you want to know a secret? I’m getting back on Instagram.’

In her previous Instagram account, Meghan had 3 million followers. According to the New York Post Report, at first glance, @meghan is unassuming — the profile photo is merely a stock pic of peonies, which is said to be 42-year-old Markle’s favorite flower.

The account currently boasts a modest 82,600 followers. However, social media expert Eric Schiffer, who has advised some of Hollywood’s hottest, told the Daily Mail the ostracized royal’s return is hardly a “surprise,” especially since she’s allegedly acquired a new talent manager. Armed with what’s expected to be a massive following, he predicts MM will forge shrewd brand partnerships to rake in big bucks.

“I would expect her to quickly become one of the most followed accounts on Instagram,” Schiffer, 55, said. “You have celebrities like the Kardashians who can command $1 million and up for a single post promoting a product. There is no reason Meghan couldn’t be earning those sorts of fees.”

