#HappyBirthdayShehzada trends on social media as fans hail Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada teaser
With the teaser, the audience witnessed Kartik in a whole new different avatar while the film seems to be a massive entertainer of this year from the youngest star.
Finally, after a long time, the teaser of Kartik Aaryan‘s much-awaited film ‘Shehzada‘ has finally been released on the occasion of the superstar’s birthday. As the audience witnessed Kartik in the action avatar for the first time, they are truly hooked by the teaser and started to make noise on the social media universe dropping their loving comments.
With the teaser, the audience witnessed Kartik in a whole new different avatar while the film seems to be a massive entertainer of this year from the youngest star. Ranging from calling him a prince of Bollywood to trending #HappyBirthdayShehzada for the birthday boy, fans just flooded social media as soon as Kartik released the first look of ‘Shehzada‘. Here are some reactions:
सोचा भी नही था अपने जन्मदिन पर आप अपने फैन्स को ये खास तोहफा देंगे ❤️👍👍👍#HappyBirthdayShehzada#KartikAaryan#Shehzadahttps://t.co/ARo8CUHGAl
— आत्मनिर्भर कमेंट (@Aatmament) November 22, 2022
Aur Finally #Shehzada 🔥@TheAaryanKartik #KartikAaryan #HappybirthdayShehzada
Pura dekhte jana video 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5wTjSbWc1r
— Vansh 🕸 (@kartikxcuts) November 22, 2022
He can do any kind of scenes in the film and his skills are awesome. Best wishes on this birthday. HBD #HappyBirthdayShehzada https://t.co/CsgrgO6zai
— GURPREET CHAUDHARY 🍥 (@GuriChaudhary77) November 22, 2022
Fans toh bohot phele se the…abhi triple ho jaengay with #Shehzada and #KartikAaryan in this dhamakedaar role #HappyBirthdayShehzada https://t.co/kWsnX40YtB
— Shankar Lal Gupta (@shank_51) November 22, 2022
One day – so many Dhamakas 👑👑👑👑#HappyBirthdayKartikAaryan #HappyBirthdayShehzada#Shehzada #KartikAaryan @TheAaryanKartik pic.twitter.com/MS2CqqC450
— KA (@KartikAaryan_KA) November 22, 2022
He is currently awaiting the release of his is yet another new avatar of a film, ‘Freddy‘ on 2nd December, and besides Shehzada he will also be seen in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha‘, Aashiqui 3 and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Alaya F on her character in Freddy: 'So many layers and so much complexity'
Alaya F, talking about how she prepared for the role said, "Usually, I’m a very preparation-heavy actor. I find a lot of comfort in preparation. But for Freddy, it was completely different."
Fans shower love and blessings on Kartik Aaryan on the occasion of Kartik Purnima
Kartik Aaryan has been the biggest newsmaker of 2022 with multiple eyeball catching headlines to his credit, owing to his delivery of the first mega success of 2022 from Bollywood, with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
Kartik Aaryan wins the 'Superstar Of The Year' award at a recent event, thanks fans for the love
He emerged as the epitome of success in every form in 2022. After getting hailed for the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and surprising fans with glimpses of a whole new avatar as Freddy, the heartthrob bagged the title of 'Superstar Of The Year' at a recent award function.