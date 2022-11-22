Finally, after a long time, the teaser of Kartik Aaryan‘s much-awaited film ‘Shehzada‘ has finally been released on the occasion of the superstar’s birthday. As the audience witnessed Kartik in the action avatar for the first time, they are truly hooked by the teaser and started to make noise on the social media universe dropping their loving comments.

With the teaser, the audience witnessed Kartik in a whole new different avatar while the film seems to be a massive entertainer of this year from the youngest star. Ranging from calling him a prince of Bollywood to trending #HappyBirthdayShehzada for the birthday boy, fans just flooded social media as soon as Kartik released the first look of ‘Shehzada‘. Here are some reactions:

He can do any kind of scenes in the film and his skills are awesome. Best wishes on this birthday. HBD #HappyBirthdayShehzada https://t.co/CsgrgO6zai — GURPREET CHAUDHARY 🍥 (@GuriChaudhary77) November 22, 2022

Fans toh bohot phele se the…abhi triple ho jaengay with #Shehzada and #KartikAaryan in this dhamakedaar role #HappyBirthdayShehzada https://t.co/kWsnX40YtB — Shankar Lal Gupta (@shank_51) November 22, 2022

He is currently awaiting the release of his is yet another new avatar of a film, ‘Freddy‘ on 2nd December, and besides Shehzada he will also be seen in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha‘, Aashiqui 3 and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.

