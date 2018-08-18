Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi: Title track depicts Sonakshi Sinha as an adamant, feisty force to reckon with

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi's title track has got almost all the emotions on-point. Sonakshi Sinha's Happy is continuously on the run, adamant to not get caught. The narrative unfolds with ease as Daler Mehndi and Harshdeep Kaur's powerful voices invite audiences into this marathon chase.

Sohail Sen's music provides the perfect peppy canvas for Sinha's notorious deeds. The narrative begins with a confusion related to Diana Penty's Happy and Sinha's version of the titular character. Amidst a concoction of absolute confusion, rises the melodious track with fun lyrics by Mudassar Aziz.

A sequel to 2016's Happy Bhag Jayegi, the upcoming comedy features Diana Penty, Sonakshi Sinha, Jimmy Sheirgill, Ali Fazal and Jassi Gill among others. It is directed and writted by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Anand L. Rai and Krishika Lulla.

As reported earlier, while the previous film starred Diana Penty as the free-spirited Punjabi girl Harpreet aka Happy who runs from her wedding and somehow reaches Pakistan, the latest film stars Sonakshi Sinha as another Harpreet/Happy who has been abducted and sent to China.

While Shergill and Mishra travel all the way to China tracing Penty, they cross paths with Sinha and Gill and this is the start of the comedy of errors. The mystery behind this new Happy, the whereabouts of the previous Happy and the resulting confusion, seems to be core to the plot of the upcoming film.

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is slated to hit the theatres on 24 August, 2018.

Updated Date: Aug 18, 2018 14:52 PM