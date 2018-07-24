You are here:

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi promo released; Shilpa Shetty poses with Salman: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Kangana Ranaut poses in front of Adiyogi in Coimbatore

Kangana Ranaut's team posted a picture of her in front of the statue of Adiyogi, which is a statue of Shiva, located in the Isha Foundations's complex in Coimbatore. Ranaut will be seen next in Mental Hai Kya alongside her Queen co-star Rajkummar Rao. She also has a period drama titled Manikarnika lined up.

Marvel's Instagram shares a poster of Infinity War illustrated by artist Matt Taylor



Marvel's Instagram shared a poster of Avengers: Infinity War illustrated by artist Matt Taylor that was for sale at the San Diego Comic Con.

Promos of Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi released



Prior to the release of the film's trailer, the makers of Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, the sequel to Happy Bhag Jayegi were released on social media. The comedy stars Diana Penty, Ali Fazal, Jimmy Shergill and Piyush Mishra in pivotal roles. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is will release in cinemas on 24 August.

Maanyata Dutt sings sings 'Kya Yahi Pyaar Hai' from Rocky on her birthday

A video of Maanyata Dutt singing husband Sanjay's song 'Kya Yahi Pyaar Hai' from Rocky (1981) on her birthday was posted online by a close friend.

Shilpa Shetty posts picture with Salman Khan from the sets of Dus Ka Dum



Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a picture with Salman Khan from the sets of Dus Ka Dum. The two actors have starred in several films in the past including Phir Milenge (2004), Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar (2002) and Auzaar (1997).

