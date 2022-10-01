Happy Navratri: Style yourself in auspicious orange on Day 7

Surrounded by the buzz of Navratri, elated with the spirituality of Goddess Durga, and grooving on the rhythms of Garba night, we have entered the seventh day of the nine-day Hindu festival, and finally, the day has arrived to honour goddess Kalaratri. While each day is devoted to different incarnations of Goddess Durga, every day has its own colour. As we are all charged with the festive energy to celebrate the Saptami of Navratri, it is represented by the colour orange. The day of Goddess Kalaratri is represented in the hue of orange as it represents warmth and exuberance and is full of positive energy. Now, if you are wondering how you can incorporate stunning orange in your look, then you have landed on the right spot, as we bring you some alluring celebrity-inspired looks in orange colour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)



How can we not begin with our Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak Girl? Being graceful and denoting comfort at the same time Anarkali pantsuit is a fuss-free option for you. While the orange is a louder tone in itself you hardly need any detailing, but you can always up your glam quotient by opting for one with the slit in the middle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Chawla (@iamjuhichawla)



Willing to add more drama to your style then Juhi Chawla’s sharara set is just perfect for your Garba night. The beautiful silver adds the much needed touch of dazzle to the ensemble. And if you are willing to carry the whole look phenomenally, then unlike Juhi you can also carry the statement earrings along with your matching mang tika.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor 🤎 (@shanayakapoor02)



However, to get that proper feel if you want to don proper lehenga choli to vibe with the occasion, then Shanaya Kapoor has surely raised the bar for you. If you are planning to break a leg on the Garba night, then opting for heavily embellished choli atop a non-embroidered lehenga is a wiser option as it won’t add the extra weight of the dress on you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor 🤎 (@shanayakapoor02)



But in case you are looking for a completely fuss-free option, where you don’t have to be worried about your chunri and dupatta, then Raveen Tandon’s Indo-western outfit is simply tailor-made for you. While the bright orange hue adds the much-required loudness to your look, the shimmery waist belt will add the required dazzle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)



Our list is simply incomplete without incorporating the much-loved six yards. While donning a simple saree is always a safe play, there is nothing wrong with dramatising it all by going with the ruffled hem like Pooja Hegde. And to make it visually more pleasing you can pair it with the contrasting blouse. After all, those mirror works are vibing with the Garba night.

