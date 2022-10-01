Living around the festive buzz, the entire nation is busy with the preparations for Navratri. The nine auspicious days dedicate each day to a different incarnation of Goddess Durga. Therefore on the sixth auspicious day of Sharad Navratri, devotees across the globe are worshiping Goddess Katyayani. Moreover, each day has its own colour, and Shashthi will witness itself painted in the hue of grey. Representing balanced emotions and keeping the person down to earth, grey is a subtle colour that can also be incorporated into the pastel colour pallet. If you are battling your thoughts on how to incorporate this simple, subtle, yet chic shade in your look, then you have landed on the right spot, as we bring you some celebrity-inspired grey colour outfits.

Let’s take a look at it:

Turning ordinary into extraordinary, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s grey lehenga is simply perfect to give you that subtle and traditional look. Going with the light detailing, you can always stand out by pairing it all with statement accessories. And sleep hairstyle is amazing to grab all the focus to your face.

However, there is nothing wrong with amping up your style game with a touch of glamour. If you are looking to style yourself for the Garba night and want to stand out, sporting a heavily embroidered lehenga with overall work and heavy pieces of jewellery is just your thing.

In case you want your blouse to stand out atop a flowy but light embroidered lehenga, then Sara Ali Khan’s look is simply tailor-made for you. In addition, the looks stand perfect for the scenario where you do not wish to wear fussy jewellery.

But if you are looking to rock your Garba night in a dazzling saree, then Tara Sutaria’s sequined saree with a sleeveless blouse featuring a plunging neckline is an ideal look that you need to copy right away.

Last but not the least, if you think the above-mentioned looks are very loud and over-the-top looks for your taste, then we bring you simply chic style inspired by Kajal Aggarwal, which is not overboard but will make sure that you carry your beautiful aura around you.

