Sparking up the festive excitement, we have finally entered the eighth day of Navratri. Honouring Goddess Mahagauri, gorging on delicious delicacies and shaking the leg on Garba night, Ashtami is all set to paint the devotees in its representative hue of peacock green. Seeking the blessing of the incarnations of Goddess Durga, Navratri’s eighth day is represented by peacock green, which implies uniqueness and individuality. And if you are wondering how to prepare your look in the colour of compassion and freshness, then you have landed on the right spot, as we bring you some of the celebrity-inspired traditional looks in peacock green colour.

Let’s dazzle the Garba night with heavily embellished sparkly lehenga choli. While the peacock green is beautiful enough to make you stand out from the crowd, you can simply achieve perfection by accessorising it all with a pair of statement earrings. And as the outfit is completely embellished it is a better option not to overdo it and avoid the neckpiece.

Coming to the country’s go-to traditional ensemble, you will be nothing less than a sight to behold in Janhvi Kapoor’s peacock green saree with a hint of avocado green. Now the golden embellished border is simply phenomenal in giving that dramatic festive vibe. Pairing it all with a messy bun and gold jewellery will surely bring out your A-game.

For the ones who just want a little shimmer in the form of sequin and a bit of the ombre effect in the colour, Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s beautiful flowy six-yard is just on point to be inspired from. You can always amp it up by adding some statement earrings.

In case you do not wish to dress up in a heavily embellished ensemble, then Alia Bhatt’s printed peacock green saree is just perfect. This is because even without adding the golden embellishments, it gives you the required shimmer with its golden print. You can always give it a glam touch by adding some statement earrings.

For all the fusion lovers out there, you really need to get inspired by Alia Bhatt’s bright peacock green kaftan. Featuring a floral print with contrasting mustard embroidery, kaftans are truly the best options when it comes to going with the Indo-Western style. No matter how graceful you look, there is nothing wrong with amping up the glam with some statement accessories.

