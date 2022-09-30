Marked twice a year, the Navratri celebrated during the month of Sharad has kick-started on 26 September. Dedicated to honour Goddess Durga, the auspicious nine days have painted the devotees in different colours and are devoted to nine different incarnations of the Goddess Durga. While the fervour and enthusiasm of each day are honestly unmatchable, it’s truly hard to beat the energy of Garba nights.

Apart from seeking the blessings of Goddess Durga, the Hindu festival is cherished by innumerable women across the globe who keep fast and prepare special food and beverages on the occasion. Talking about Navratri, each auspicious day of worship is dedicated to a different goddess, and each one of them is represented by a different colour.

Therefore as we have entered Day 5, which is the day for green colour and it holds immense significance. And women tend to style themselves in the green hue. So if you are wondering how to incorporate green into your look.

Here are a few tips for the same:

There is no denying the fact that lehengas are synonymous with royalty. And if you chose one in banarsi silk material, then it surely is a cherry on the cake. Even if it doesn’t come with overall detailing or embroidery, you can always rock your look by styling your dupatta in a traditional open-flowy style.

It is always a wiser choice to opt for your green with a contrasting border. Pleated lehengas always make you appear graceful and the overall detailing and embroidery will add the much-needed glamour to your look. The old-school tie and die design are never out of fashion and are the first-class choice for Garba night.

Prioritising comfort over the style, and opting for a subtly minimalist look over dramatic glamour goes a long way. And one thing on which you can rely blindly is the chikankari, which is never off the trend.

We all know that nothing can beat India’s traditional outfit which is the saree. While cotton sarees atop the sleeveless blouse are perfect for the season and the weather, the broad shimmery border gives you that much-needed festive vibe.

Last but not least, seasons will come and go, trends will come and go, but heavy prints will always be your best friend. And a matching pair of statement earrings will give you the required dazzle.

