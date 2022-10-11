Happy Karwa Chauth: Celebrity-inspired looks to style yourself

One festival which is celebrated by every married Hindu woman is Karwa Chauth. While the moon is considered one of the worshipping deities in Indian culture, comparing partners and husbands to it has been very popular for ages. Now the fourth day of the Kartika month, followed by the full moon day is dedicated to the Karwa Chauth, during which married Indian women keep the Nirjala fast, and don’t eat or drink anything, till the moon has been sighted. The women pray for the long lives of their husbands and good health. Apart from praying and feasting, the day is also celebrated by looking their glamorous best. And if you are looking for that last-minute style guide, then you have landed on the right spot, as we have pulled together some celebrity-inspired looks for Karwa Chauth. So let’s dive straight into it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)



There is no denying the fact that red is the bridal colour, and suits all. If you are bored with that same old bright red saree, then you can deck up in a kurta and long skirt set. Besides appearing like a heavy ensemble, the skirt set will give you a regal look. Pairing it with a short kurta will give breathing space to your skirt to appear flowy. And if you prefer long kurtas then don’t worry as pairing it with a long kurta will beautifully flaunt your curves and height.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)



If you have a lightweight lehenga with less detailing in mind, then you can blindly pick the chiffon material for your skirt. This is because despite being lightweight the material gives you a grand flowy look. While a crop top or a blouse is the best pairing option for your long skirt, you can twist your look by ditching the dupatta and pairing it all with a matching crop jacket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)



We all know that Anarkali suits are never off the trend. Whether floor-touching or knee-length it always gives that lavish feel to your look, while keeping you comfy in your sartorial pick. Now, if you aren’t willing to go for a very heavy detailing of a sequin dress, then keep in mind that you will always have chikankari to your rescue, which along with being lightweight gives that heavily embroidered feel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)



Well, needless to say, nothing can beat India’s much-loved saree. From regal to chic, from traditional to glamorous, a saree can give you everything that you are looking for. This Karwa Chauth you can amp up your style game by picking a complete embroidered dazzling six-yard and styling it in a traditional flowy pallu way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)



If you do not wish to go for that heavy work saree, then just pick a see-through one and let the embroidery do its work. One pro tip is that if you are picking a light shade with less detailing then you can always accessories heavily to give that completely fuller look to your style.

