Happy Family- Conditions Apply: Ratna Pathak Shah and Atul Kulkarni have a ball in a show that blends tragedy and humor
Directors Aatish Kapadia and Jamnadas Majethia steer clear from melodrama even in the harshest of situations. Here's a team that knows how to have fun with their actors and the audiences.
Happy Family: Conditions Apply may not be as legendary as Aatish Kapadia and Jamnadas Majethia’s previous works, especially the Khichdi series and Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai, but it’s definitely amusing at places. The director duo steers clear from melodrama even in the harshest of situations. Here’s a team that knows how to have fun with their actors and the audiences.
The show is about the Dholakia family (mercifully nowhere close to being as screechy as the Dholakias we met in Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage in 2002). Ratna Pathak Shah (reminding us sparely about Hansa from Khichdi) is having a ball. So is the otherwise intense Atul Kulkarni. Their one-liners are sharp and silly, both at once. The youngest married couple of the family wants to live alone and enjoy its independence, or it could be the decision solely belonging to the wife (A la the very very recent Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar). But when the couple breaks the news to the family, of course the reactions are amusing, at least for us.
The casting of Raj Babbar and Ayesha Jhulka is interesting too. The actors break into impressive spurts of coming timing, and if you’re a hardcore movie buff that also revels in the charm of guilty pleasures, you’d already be aware of the duo’s previous outings like Aulaad Ke Dushman, Dalaal, and Censor. For this reunion, nostalgia is strictly limited. There are six people credited for the writing and given the ensemble at the disposal, there could be inputs and improvisations from each of them.
If you’re one of those who’s exhausted by the amount of gore and guns on display, Happy Family: Conditions Apply would be breath of fresh air. Or else, good luck enjoying the fragrance of blood. No conditions applied.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Robert Blake, the actor acquitted in the killing of his wife, passes away at 89
A statement released on behalf of his niece, Noreen Austin, said Blake died from heart disease, surrounded by family at home in Los Angeles.
Jazz saxophone pioneer Wayne Shorter passes away at 89
Shorter died Thursday surrounded by his family in Los Angeles, said Alisse Kingsley, a representative for the multi-Grammy winner. No cause of death was given.
Florida judge issues arrest warrant for rapper Kodak Black for failing a drug test
Broward County Judge Barbara Duffy issued the warrant and wrote that the rapper had violated the conditions of his pretrial release for an oxycodone trafficking charge from July.