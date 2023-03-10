Happy Family: Conditions Apply may not be as legendary as Aatish Kapadia and Jamnadas Majethia’s previous works, especially the Khichdi series and Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai, but it’s definitely amusing at places. The director duo steers clear from melodrama even in the harshest of situations. Here’s a team that knows how to have fun with their actors and the audiences.

The show is about the Dholakia family (mercifully nowhere close to being as screechy as the Dholakias we met in Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage in 2002). Ratna Pathak Shah (reminding us sparely about Hansa from Khichdi) is having a ball. So is the otherwise intense Atul Kulkarni. Their one-liners are sharp and silly, both at once. The youngest married couple of the family wants to live alone and enjoy its independence, or it could be the decision solely belonging to the wife (A la the very very recent Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar). But when the couple breaks the news to the family, of course the reactions are amusing, at least for us.

The casting of Raj Babbar and Ayesha Jhulka is interesting too. The actors break into impressive spurts of coming timing, and if you’re a hardcore movie buff that also revels in the charm of guilty pleasures, you’d already be aware of the duo’s previous outings like Aulaad Ke Dushman, Dalaal, and Censor. For this reunion, nostalgia is strictly limited. There are six people credited for the writing and given the ensemble at the disposal, there could be inputs and improvisations from each of them.

If you’re one of those who’s exhausted by the amount of gore and guns on display, Happy Family: Conditions Apply would be breath of fresh air. Or else, good luck enjoying the fragrance of blood. No conditions applied.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.