People in every corner of the country are immersed in the fervour of Durga Puja. Welcoming Goddess Durga into our lives and celebrating the auspicious festival with joy and vigour, we all have finally entered the Navami of the nine-day long festival. While all nine days are dedicated to all different incarnations of Goddess Durga, these days have their own dedicated colours to mark the occasion. Seeking blessing from the nine incarnations of the goddess, people worship them and embrace the festivities. The celebration of Durga Pujo has also painted the tinsel town in its own hue. Several Bollywood celebs were spotted hopping Pujo pandals. Bollywood stars like Jaya Bachchan, Kajol and family, Rani Mukerji and Brahmastra team including Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji were seen in attendance.

Kajol and Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Kajol graced the pandals these past couple of days. The actress not only sought blessings and prayed for health and happiness, but was also seen serving bhog with her son Yug Devgan to all the devotees present there. The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress was accompanied by her mother and veteran actress Tanuja as well as younger sister Tanishaa Mukerji. Kajol and the family were also seen posing in front of the Goddess Durga idol.

Rani Mukerji

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Kajol’s cousin and her Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-star Rani Mukerji was seen attending the Puja in all her regal avatar. Decked in a golden saree and sporting heavy accessories, Rani was seen posing with Kajol, as they flashed their million-dollar smile at the camera.

Jaya Bachchan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Clad in the traditional white and red six-yard, veteran actress turned politician Jaya Bachchan was also seen visiting pandals. Amitabh Bachchan’s better half was seen greeting all the stars present there. In one of the videos, Kajol can be seen hilariously forcing her Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham co-star to remove her face mask for some pictures. Listening to this, Jaya Bachchan was left in splits. Later Kajol got herself clicked with the veteran star, of course without the mask.

The Brahmastra Team

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)



Taking to her official Instagram account, Mouni Roy shared a series of pictures from her visit to the Pujo pandal. Mouni’s post revealed that she was accompanied by Brahmastra’s director Ayan Mukerji and lead star Ranbir Kapoor. Decked in their traditional best, all of them can be seen getting themselves clicked in front of the Goddess Durga idol.

Sumona Chakravarti

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



The Kapil Sharma Show famed Sumona Chakravarti sought the blessings of Goddess Durga as she visited the pandal. The actress not only gave aarti to all the devotees present but also distributed the bhog. Draped in a beautiful six-yard, the TV star was seen posing for all the paparazzi.

