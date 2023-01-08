Happy Birthday Yash: Best roles of Kannada cinema’s Rocky Bhai

From debuting in 2007 with Jambada Hudugi to taking Kannada cinema to international heights, Naveen Kumar Gowda, popularly known as Yash in his over 15-year-long career made the twinkling stars settle at his level. After debuting in 2007, the next year proved to be a breakthrough for Yash after he bagged the Filmfare award for Best Supporting Actor for his romantic drama Moggina Manasu. However, Yash kept on proving his mettle for a decade, and eventually he was all set to create history in 2018 when makers offered him K.G.F: Chapter 1. And the rest is history, as Rocky Bhai became a household name following the release of the period actioner. Calling Yash a versatile actor would be an understatement when in reality he is the hidden gem of Kannada cinema. Therefore, as the superstar is celebrating his 37th birthday, we have pulled together a list of some of his roles that deserve your attention.

KGF Franchise



Of course, how can we not start with Prashanth Neel’s box office conqueror KGF franchise, which not only made Yash a pan-India craze but also brought international fame to the Kannada cinema. Set around the gold rush era, KGF is without a doubt the most successful film of Yash’s career. Essaying the role of an ambitious young man, working as an assassin, Yash clicked with the masses for his paisa vasool dialogue delivery, and Rocky Bhai truly exceeded all expectations.

Masterpiece



Gracing the theatres in 2015, Masterpiece became a brilliant commercial entertainer, as Yash was once again seen in his power-packed action avatar. Essaying the role of Yuva, Yash made the audience believe that the character was literally tailor-made for him. Also featuring Shanvi Shrivastava, Masterpiece featured Yash as a street-smart and intelligent guy who is extremely driven by his dreams and aspirations. However, he ends up making some wrong choices.

Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari



While KGF gave the word an intense lover like Rocky Bhai, in 2014, Yash was seen romancing his better half and actress Radhika Pandit. Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari truly treated the audiences, as such a light-hearted screenplay was a never-seen-before attempt in Kannada cinema. Not many are aware that apart from essaying the titular character, which was loved by all, Yash also rendered his voice for a song in the music album.

Googly



If you have watched KGF then you might find it a bit hard to accept Yash as Sharath, but honestly, in this 2013 movie, the Kannada superstar gave all a glimpse of his versatility with his spectacular comic timing. Exhibiting Yash in a stylish role, Googly impressed the audience with the actor’s retro-styled romance with Kriti Kharbanda.

Modalasala



Adding a new dimension to Yash’s career, the 2010 super hit film Modalasala turned out to be the first solo hit of the actor. The directorial debut of Purushottham C. Somanathapura was not only successful at the box office but also turned out to be critically acclaimed.

