KGF star Yash on not being able to meet his fans on his birthday this year: 'I will make it worth the wait'

Courtesy of Prashanth Neel’s box office conqueror KGF franchise, Yash enjoys a pan-India craze. After his impeccable performance in KGF 2, Yash is proudly credited for bringing international fame to the Kannada cinema. Therefore, his fans across the globe are gearing up for his birthday on 8 January, which is nothing less than a festivity. However, ahead of his 37th birthday, the Kannada superstar wrote a letter to his fans. Before ringing in his birthday, Yash penned a lengthy “thank you” note for his fans and asked for a “specific gift”. Calling his fans his “strength”, the actor expressed his gratitude to them for showcasing their “love and affection.” Not only this but in his overwhelming letter, Yash revealed that despite not being a birthday person, his fans’ enthusiasm and the way they wait to see his glimpse made the day very special. Moreover, Yash revealed that this year he will be ringing his birthday out of town and therefore won’t be able to meet them.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Yash dropped two screenshots of the letter, of which one was in Kannada and the other one in English. While sharing the letter, Yash wrote in the caption, “To my fans, With love Yash.”

Yash began his letter by saying, “To, My fans – my strength, The effort you all put in to showcase your love and affection all year round and especially on my birthday, fill my heart with gratitude. I have never been a birthday person, but over the years, witnessing the enthusiasm with which you celebrate and being able to meet you in person to mark the day, has made it special.”

KGF star revealed that he expects “the gift of your patience and understanding,” from his fans as he is working to achieve bigger things and he was to share the news whenever he meets them but 8 January seems very early for the same. Yash added, “I am working towards clinching something that I believe in and am passionate about. You are the ones who empower me to think bigger and better. When I meet you next, I want to share that news and all the details with you. To be able to do that, I need some more time, which seems unlikely by the 8th of January. So, this year, I ask you all a specific gift – the gift of your patience and understanding.”

Yash signed off by saying, “This year on my birthday, I won’t be in town and will not be able to meet you all. However, every wish and every gesture means a lot to me. And I promise you, I will make it worth the wait. With love, Yash.”

It must be noted that a few months back rumours started to make rounds that Yash will be seen essaying the role of Dev in Brahmastra 2. However, the makers of the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer dismissed the reports.

