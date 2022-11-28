Happy Birthday Yami Gautam: A glance at her best fashion foot forward

From being a household name with her small screen debut in Chand Ke Paar Chalo to being one of the finest actresses in the Hindi Film Industry, Yami Gautam has made strides in her 14-year-long acting career. Phenomenally covering the journey from TV screens to the big screen, Yami proudly stands tall for being a self-made woman. Well-known for her simple yet elegant style statement, Yami has always kept her best fashion foot forward. Whether traditional or western, the actress knows it well how to keep fashion critics on their toes. Therefore on the occasion of her 34th birthday let’s take a sneak peek at her best looks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)



Possessing the power of slaying it all, Yami donned this beautiful red saree, with a white polka dot style. Symbolising “power, courage, and bravery”, our Himachali beauty is sporting a gorgeous saree from the shelves of Anita Dongre.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)



Spreading her colours in this monochrome mini dress, Yami posed in Vero Moda’s ensemble for the photoshoot of Rolling Stone’s magazine cover.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)



Coming from the shelves of Shyamal and Bhumika, Yami graced the Lakme Fashion Week in this beautiful fully embroidered powder pink lehenga.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)



Time and again Yami has said it out loud that the actress doesn’t need a ramp to slay her look. Posing for the camera in her hotel room is enough to woo her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)



In this stunning polka dot ruffled ensemble, Yami shot for the Grazia magazine’s cover photo. Sporting nude gleaming makeup looks, Yami completed her look by tying her tresses in a messy bun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)



For Goa Fest 2022, Yami was chosen as an inaugural speaker, and the actress chose an all-white look and wavy hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)



From the wardrobe of Asra and Suhani Parekh, Yami nailed this brown wrap-around midi dress. Featuring plates, the chic dress came with a belt and button detailing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)



For the tour of her recently released film Dasvi in Agra, Yami donned this gorgeous copper colour pleated floor-touching gown, which comes from the shelves of Payal Khandelwala.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)



During one of the promotional events of Dasvi, Yami sported this stunning sequined mini dress, featuring a plunging neckline. The actress completed her look with a matching sequined jacket atop it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)



Yami honestly slayed the Elle India Award Night in this glamorous flowy gown, in different hues of green. It won’t be wrong to say that it was truly hard to keep eyes off of her.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.