Shamshera star Vaani Kapoor is celebrating her 34th birthday today. The actress entered the world of Bollywood with the 2013 film Shuddh Desi Romance, which was headlined by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra. She followed this up with strong performances in Yash Raj Films' Aaha Kalyanam and Befikre. And, since then, there has been no looking back for Vaani. She has also garnered praise for her work in Bell Bottom, War, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

As Vaani Kapoor turns a year older, here is a look at her glamorous photo gallery:

The actress looks stunning in a muted yellow-beige one-sided shoulder dress. She opted for a minimalist style for her appearance in Melbourne with dainty earrings and matching heels. We just can't get over how pretty Vaani looks.

In a neat little black dress, Vaani Kapoor is all things beautiful. She opted for dewy makeup and solitaire earrings.

Vaani Kapoor also shared an adorable selfie with her fans on a random Tuesday, spreading some much-needed cheer on social media.

For IFF Melbourne 2022, Vaani Kapoor stepped out looking ethereal in Faraz Manan's co-ord set. With her tresses left loose, the actress was a sight to behold.

Channelling her inner desi girl, the Shuddh Desi Romance star made head turns in a blue kurta-pyjama with a dupatta.

Vaani Kapoor also sent the internet into a tizzy by showing off her toned physique in pink and black sportswear, giving us midweek motivation.

Vaani Kapoor shared a picture of herself in a green floral Anarkali set, setting major Indian fashion goals.

