Your friendly neighbourhood superhero turns a year older today. That's right! Tom Holland, best known for playing the role of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, turns 26 today.

Born to Nicola Elizabeth and Dominic Holland, Tom Holland grew up with three younger brothers. After completing his GCSEs, in 2012, he entered into a two-year course at the BRIT School for Performing Arts & Technology. He also began taking a hip-hop dance class at Nifty Feet Dance School in Wimbledon, where his potential was spotted by choreographer Lynne Page.

After several auditions and a two-year-long training period, Holland made his West End Debut in 2008 in Billy Elliot: The Musical. In 2012, Holland's first movie The Impossible was released. Since then, the young star has never looked back.

On the occasion of Tom Holland's 26th birthday, here is a look at his best performances:

1. Captain America: Civil War - Tom Holland made his MCU debut as Peter Parker aka Spiderman in this 2016 superhero drama. Though he was in the film for a brief period only, he made his presence felt and left viewers enamoured of his acting abilities.

2. Spider-Man: Homecoming - This was Holland's first solo venture as Spider-Man and he absolutely nailed it. His earnest, geeky and enthusiastic performance won hearts. While Spider-Man had already been portrayed by two different actors earlier, both of whom were appreciated for their abilities, Holland brought a breath of fresh air to the character.

3. Cherry - The actor unleashed his dark side in this Russo Brothers directorial. The crime drama revolves around the life of Cherry (Holland) and his journey from being a college dropout to a medic in Iraq and later turning to a life of drugs and crime. The film released in 2021 and also features Ciara Bravo, who plays the role of Cherry's love interest Emily.

4. Spider-Man: No Way Home - This blockbuster drama firmly established Tom Holland as the darling of the box office. The film is a rollercoaster ride featuring drama, comedy, lots of villains and of course, multiple Spider-Mans. Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, who previously played the masked vigilante for Sony, joined Holland in this superhero caper.

5. Uncharted - The Ruben Fleischer directorial released this year and stormed the global box-office. The film features Tom Holland in the titular role of Nathan Drake, a street smart guy, who is recruited to recover a fortune which once belonged to Ferdinand Magellan. The film also stars Mark Wahlberg, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas.

