Termed as a genius when it comes to the technical aspects, SS Rajamouli is one of the finest storytellers in Indian cinema. Right from his directorial debut Student No. 1 to his recent box office smasher RRR, Rajamouli has always tried to transcend cinematic boundaries with his prolific imagination. Enthralling screenplays, strong characters, mind-boggling action sequences and visionary imagination, Rajamouli is one National Award-winning filmmaker who hasn’t delivered any flop film. Irrespective of the scale of his film, the mastermind has managed to impress and make an impact among moviegoers. And with each of his projects, the director made sure to push the envelope. As Rajamouli is celebrating his 49th birthday today, let’s take a look at the movies that shouldn’t be missed out on by movie lovers.

Sye

Considered one of the most underrated works of Rajamouli, Sye starring Nithiin introduced the Telugu audiences to rugby. After leaving audiences spellbound with emotional drama and a commercial potboiler, the filmmaker attempted a sports drama featuring Genelia D’Souza in the lead and etched yet another superhit to his name.

Chatrapathi



After sports drama in 2004, Rajamouli was back with an actioner in 2005, which also marked the filmmaker’s first collaboration with Prabhas, resulting in an out-and-out money spinner at the box office. While the movie was a remake of the 1983 Hollywood film Scarface, Prabhas’ character as Sivaji was widely loved.

Magadheera

One of the longest-running South Indian films that had a thousand-day theatrical run, Magadheera witnessed euphoria among the masses. Based on the theme of reincarnation, Magadheera was remade in Hindi as Raabta which starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon.

Eega



Winning two National Awards, Eega earned Kiccha Sudeep, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Nani nationwide recognition. Rajamouli’s screenplay was so fine that it honestly made the absurd seem real. The movie was so loved that it turned out to be the highest-grossing film of the year.

Baahubali Series

While time and again people have discussed the money that has been invested into both the Baahubali movies, it is high time that one must throw light on one man’s vision to erect a project of this scale. It won’t be wrong to say that Rajamouli’s result in Baahubali pushed other filmmakers to go big with their projects.

RRR

Amalgamating actors from South and Hindi cinema, Rajamouli this year gave us this historical extravaganza. While the movie made a lot of noise, it also received immense love and praise from critics and fans. So much so that SS Rajamouli’s recent outing has been submitted in all major categories for next year’s Oscars.

