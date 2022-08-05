The actress is married to actor Riteish Deshmukh and has two kids. She recently started her six weeks fitness journey, with the #GoGeneGo. She has been vlogging her journey to inspire and motivate her fans for the same.

Genelia Deshmukh, aka Genelia D'Souza, turns a year older today. Born in Mumbai, the actress was a state-level athlete and a national-level football player during her college days. At the tender age of 15, D'Souza was featured in a Parker Pen commercial along with Amitabh Bachchan and shot to fame instantly. She made her acting debut in 2003 with Tujhe Meri Kasam and since then has appeared in dozens of films including Masti. She made a smashing comeback in 2008 with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, in which she was paired opposite newcomer Imran Khan.

The actress is married to actor Riteish Deshmukh and has two kids. She recently started her six weeks fitness journey, with the #GoGeneGo. She has been vlogging her journey to inspire and motivate her fans for the same.

On Genelia D'Souza's birthday, here is a sneak peek into her fitness journey:

Genelia documented her fitness journey on both Instagram and YouTube and the actress can be seen pretty excited. The pumping background music is sure to make you want to move and work out as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)



The actress shared a hilarious reel of her pretending to fall from the bed with just the idea of gym day coming to her mind and all of us can relate with her.

D'Souza shared yet another reel and it is as funny as it could get and every gym lover can certainly feel relatable as they drop the heavy dumbbells to pick the ones which are more to their speed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

Genelia shared an adorable video that is sure to make you go aww. As the actress struggled with her fitness journey, her actor husband Riteish Deshmukh comes to her rescue and helps her in training, while also providing her comfort and moral support.

