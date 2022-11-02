The megastar of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday today. In his illustrious career of over 30 decades, the megastar has given us several memorable films and characters. While he portrayed many challenging and variety of roles, SRK became synonym to romance for charismatic romantic portrayals in films like DDLJ, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil To Pagal Hai, Veer Zaara and many others. In fact, because of such portrayals, he got the title of ‘King of Romance’.

It’s been almost four years, we haven’t seen SRK on celluloid as his last film Zero was released in December 2018. Now after a long gap, King Khan is returning to the silver screen and that too with a bang the actor has not one or two but three big releases in 2023 in the form of Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.

And with these movies, SRK is shedding his typical romantic image as Pathaan and Jawan will be hardcore actioners while Dunki will have a mix of comedy and drama with a dose of romance. The teaser of Pathaan was released by the makers a few minutes and looking at the promo it looks like it will be a record-breaker at the box office.

Talking about Jawan, SRK has joined hands with Tamil director Atlee, who is known for helming blockbusters like Theri, Bigil and Mersal. The mass entertainer also stars ‘Lady Superstar’ of south Nayanthara in a lead role.

For Dunki, the megastar has collaborated with the blockbuster filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who previously helmed films like Munnabhai franchise, Sanju, 3 Idiots and PK. The film is expected to be a typical Raju Hirani film and also features Taapsee Pannu in a lead role.

