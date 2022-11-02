Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: How the 'King of Romance' is taking action and comedy route to entertain global fans
In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan will feature in Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.
The megastar of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday today. In his illustrious career of over 30 decades, the megastar has given us several memorable films and characters. While he portrayed many challenging and variety of roles, SRK became synonym to romance for charismatic romantic portrayals in films like DDLJ, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil To Pagal Hai, Veer Zaara and many others. In fact, because of such portrayals, he got the title of ‘King of Romance’.
It’s been almost four years, we haven’t seen SRK on celluloid as his last film Zero was released in December 2018. Now after a long gap, King Khan is returning to the silver screen and that too with a bang the actor has not one or two but three big releases in 2023 in the form of Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.
View this post on Instagram
And with these movies, SRK is shedding his typical romantic image as Pathaan and Jawan will be hardcore actioners while Dunki will have a mix of comedy and drama with a dose of romance. The teaser of Pathaan was released by the makers a few minutes and looking at the promo it looks like it will be a record-breaker at the box office.
View this post on Instagram
Talking about Jawan, SRK has joined hands with Tamil director Atlee, who is known for helming blockbusters like Theri, Bigil and Mersal. The mass entertainer also stars ‘Lady Superstar’ of south Nayanthara in a lead role.
View this post on Instagram
For Dunki, the megastar has collaborated with the blockbuster filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who previously helmed films like Munnabhai franchise, Sanju, 3 Idiots and PK. The film is expected to be a typical Raju Hirani film and also features Taapsee Pannu in a lead role.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Most iconic dialogues of Badshah of Bollywood
While Shah Rukh Khan's movies stand tall for being timeless, his dialogues will also be remembered in history.
Fan designs poster of Shah Rukh Khan spreading his arms at Mannat's balcony for his fans on 57th birthday
On the eve of his special day, while King Khan is already going viral on every social media platform, fans are all set to celebrate the occasion with much fervour.
Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: A glance at instances when he proved to be the ultimate family man
While he broke all the shackles to pursue the love of his life in reality, and married Gauri Chibber in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in 1991, their 3 kids Aryan, Suhana, and Abram have been SRK’s “greatest source of pride, humility, and inspiration.”