Over the years, emerging as the face of romance in the Hindi cinema, Shah Rukh Khan in reality burst on the Indian television set with the 90s show Fauji and made people notice the lanky lad essaying a young cadet. While the show was hit in no time, a star had been witnessed. Conjuring the image of a man full of energy, passion, and limitless enthusiasm, SRK has without a doubt epitomised the notion of romance for the Indian audience. Apart from residing in the hearts and minds of millions of fans, King Khan is a complete family man. While he broke all the shackles to pursue the love of his life in reality and married Gauri Chibber in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in 1991, their three kids Aryan, Suhana, and Abram have been SRK’s “greatest source of pride, humility, and inspiration.”

Badshah of Bollywood and Bollywood’s first lady have been married for 31 years. The two have been standing like a backbone for each other since. Therefore, as SRK said, even Valentine’s Day takes its permission before coming.

In 2019, SRK, on the occasion of their marriage anniversary, penned a beautiful message for Gauri Khan. He wrote, “Feels like forever, seems like yesterday….Nearly three Decades and Dearly three kids old. Beyond all fairy tales I tell, I believe this one, I have got as beautiful as beautiful can be!”

Despite being one of the busiest men on this earth, SRK never misses an opportunity to encourage his kids. And make sure to always guide them with his wisdom.

Both Gauri and SRK encouraged all their children to take up Taekwondo. While Aryan and Suhana have been passed out from their classes, Abram is “the latest entrant.”

Apart from SRK’s gleaming career, his family is his utmost priority. The superstar makes sure to devote his time to his kids and wife.

Needless to say, SRK shares a beautiful bond with his daughter and aspiring actress Suhana.

Ahead of Suhana’s graduation, SRK dropped this beautiful picture with two leading ladies of his life.

While fans desperately await Aryan’s acting debut, the star kid has already debuted his voice for Disney’s much-loved animated movie The Lion King.

It’s hard to get enough of SRK’s adorable kids. Isn’t it?

We all know that Suhana is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, little do fans know the starlet has done theatre in London. And SRK has always been supportive of their kids choosing their own paths.

