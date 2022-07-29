At the age of 12, Dutt played the role of a young Qawwali singer in the 1971 film Reshma Aur Shera. His debut as an actor happened a decade later with the blockbuster film Rocky.

Sanjay Dutt celebrates his 63rd birthday today. Born to actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis, Sanjay Dutt is known for his work predominantly in the Hindi film industry. The Vaastav actor made his first appearance on the big screen as a child artist. At the age of 12, Dutt played the role of a young Qawwali singer in the 1971 film Reshma Aur Shera. His debut as an actor happened a decade later with the blockbuster film Rocky.

In a career spanning over four decades, Sanjay Dutt has done numerous films and established himself as a versatile actor. From portraying villainous roles to making the audience laugh with his comic portrayals, the actor has done it all. He is married to Maanayata Dutt and has three children.

Here is a look at his family photo gallery:

The Shamshera actor penned a heartwarming note for his wife Maanayata Dutt on the occasion of the latter's birthday.

Sanjay Dutt shared a picture with his late father Sunil Dutt and his three children on the occasion of Father's day. The actor remembered his late father and wrote an emotional note.

Sanju Baba, aka Dutt, posted a throwback picture with his mom Nargis Dutt to mark her birth anniversary. Sanjay Dutt can be seen wearing a jeans, shirt and a jacket.

Munna Bhai shared snippets with his father Sunil Dutt from the sets of Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. He shared scenes when Sunil Dutt hugs him in the movie and pats his face.

Kancha Cheena shared a throwback picture with his dad from his young days. The actor also penned a note for his father.

Sanjay Dutt posted a picture with his sister Priya Dutt as the brother-sister duo visited Siddhivinayak temple.

Sanjay Dutt shared a family picture with their wife Maanayata and kids on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

