Happy Birthday Samantha Prabhu: A look at her jaw-dropping fashion outings
Be it her acting prowess or fashion statements, Samantha just knows how to make heads turn. Let's have a look at some of her best outfits.
First, let us all wish Samantha Ruth Prabhu a very happy birthday. The actress turns 35 today. And, fans including us are unable to keep calm. Be it her acting prowess or fashion statements, Samantha just knows how to make heads turn. And, today, to mark her birthday, we have picked some of her best fashion outings for you.
Here are some jaw-dropping looks that we simply can’t get over:
Sarees are everyone’s favourite, and, Samantha Ruth Prabhu made us all fall in love with the nine-yards all over again when she stepped out in an off-white saree. She styled her hair in a neat bum and allowed her OOTD to do all the talking. With minimal makeup and chic jewellery, Samantha looked gorgeous.
Looking for major boho inspiration? This see-through top with a multicoloured lower is the perfect pick for you. Samantha has teamed it with a satin blue bralette to add the extra oomph to the outing.
Samantha made a fashion traffic stop and stare when she appeared in a sleek green dress by Gauri & Nainika. The number screamed style and elegance from miles away. Her messy bun added more drama to the look.
Talk about a morning wedding inspiration and this floral lehenga ticks all the boxes. This Mrunalini Rao creation has our hearts. Samantha teamed it with a statement choker set.
This hand-printer saree is what you need for an evening party or a Mehendi night. Samantha just picked a pair of jhumkas to go with the look and allowed the ethnic number to do all the talking.
And, Samantha made us gasp for air when she posed in this chic satin cami dress. Samantha amplified the look with a messy hairdo and minimal make up.
This simple white and brown look is definitely a perfect one for your next office party.
Don't know how to give your casual outfits an extra edge? Take inspiration from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She stunned everyone in a puff sleeves shirt and faded black jeans.
This white dress perfectly matches the summer vibe and don’t forget to consider the personalised jewellery to complete your look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's denim dress is just the right amount of spunk we want you to have a look at.
So do let us know which one is your favourite?
