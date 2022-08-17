Sachin Pilgaonkar started his career as a child artist and went on to feature in films like Sholay, Balika Badhu, and Nadiya Ke Paar among others.

Actress Supriya Pilgaonkar turns 55 today, 17 August. Popularly known for her role in sitcoms like Tu Tu Main Main and Sasural Genda Phool, Supriya Pilgaonkar is a renowned face in the Hindi and Marathi film and television industry. Supriya Pilgaonkar debuted with the Marathi film Navri Mile Navryala in 1984. In a career spanning over three decades, the actress has appeared in numerous movies and television shows. She also appeared in Nach Baliye season 1 with her husband Sachin Pilgaonkar, who is also celebrating his 65th birthday today. Sachin Pilgaonkar started his career as a child artist and went on to feature in films like Sholay, Balika Badhu, and Nadiya Ke Paar among others.

The duo was loved for their amazing chemistry and on-screen timing in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 1.

On the occasion of Supriya and Sachin Pilgaonkar's birthday, here is a look at their adorable family pictures:

Sachin Pilgaonkar shared a heartwarming picture with his wife Supriya Pilgaonkar on the occasion of their birthday. The couple can be seen enjoying their special day together.

Sachin Pilgaonkar recreated a picture with daughter Shriya Pilgaonkar. The actress can be seen placing a peck on her father's cheek.

Sachin Pilgaonkar shared a picture with his wife Supriya Pilgaonkar as the couple celebrated Gudi Padwa.

On the occasion of actress Shriya Pilgaonkar's birthday, actress Supriya Pilgaonkar penned a heartwarming note for her and shared adorable pictures from her childhood days.

Nach Baliye 1 fame Supriya Pilgaonkar shared a series of pictures with her husband Sachin Pilgaonkar and we cannot stop admiring them. Her caption highlights how one should always celebrate and enjoy the little moments in life.

Mirzapur fame Shriya Pilgaonkar can be seen embracing her mother in a tight and warm hug as the mother-daughter duo strike a pose.

Supriya Pilgaonkar shared an adorable family picture with her husband and daughter. While Sachin Pilgaonkar can be seen holding some flowers, their daughter holds a balloon as they pose for a family photo.

Here's wishing the couple a very happy birthday!

