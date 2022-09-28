From confessing him to be her crush to being a rumoured couple and then finally embarking on the journey of eternal soulmates, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt truly stand synonymous with togetherness. Leaving their fans mesmerised, igniting the curiosity, and being the talk of the town with each of their outings, Ranbir and Alia truly rule the hearts of their legions of fans, who honestly skip a beat with their glance. While Ranbir is MIA from social media sites, his wife Alia makes sure that fans get their daily dose of “RaAlia” via her accounts. And because the couple is celebrating the 40th birthday of Ranbir, let’s take a look at some of the PDA moments of them together that captivated the world:

How can we not begin with the moment when the two decided to make it all official? While their whirlwind romance is no less than a romantic Bollywood movie, the couple has always remained tight-lipped about their relationship, until they made their first public appearance together at Sonam Kapoor’s reception in 2018. And then the couple truly kept the paps busy in often recording them together through their lenses.

Thanks to Alia being an avid social media user we could get a glance at some major couple goals. As the actress was missing her then-beau, she dropped a picture of them holding hands and wrote, “Major missing.” Unfortunately, Alia shared it at the time Ranbir tested positive for coronavirus, and the couple was following social distancing.

Clicked during one of their vacations at an undisclosed location, Alia taking to the captions revealed that Ranbir not only accompanied her there but also clicked this mesmerising shot for her. And after this enthralling outcome, we do not doubt Alia that all she needs is sunsets and Ranbir clicking her photos.

You must have heard that ordinary moments turn extraordinary and even prettier if you share them with someone special. Guess what? Alia took the saying literally. And it seems that besides sharing their love for each other, the couple does not shy away from sharing their belongings.

Weren’t we all grinning when Alia while wishing Ranbir on his 39th birthday claimed him to be his life? And what can be a better way to spend some quality time than watching an alluring sunset with your loved ones?

This 2021 candid Diwali click of the couple is hands down one of the most beautiful pictures of the couple. Painting the town red with their mushy romance, the picture of Ranbir holding Alia in his arms went instant viral on the internet.

