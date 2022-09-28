From personifying a deaf-mute lover to essaying the life of Sanjay Dutt, from a lover boy to a man ruined in love, from portraying a singer’s rise to fame to playing a character suffocating under the burdens of society, Ranbir Kapoor has time and again given us all goosebumps with his prowess on the big screen. While the actor began his career as an assistant director with the 1999 film Aa Ab Laut Chalen and the 2005 movie Black, Ranbir came in front of the camera with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2007 film Saawariya. Since then, the actor has never looked back. Ranbir, who is not afraid to take risks, comes from a family of great performers and honestly, in his last 15 years in the industry, the actor has truly managed to maintain the family tradition. Therefore on the occasion of his 40th birthday let’s take a look at some of the best movies, which shaped his career:

Wake Up Sid

Even after portraying an arrogant rich brat, this 2009 film showcased Ranbir’s sensitive side, while he finds his own feet and deals with adulting. Courtesy of this masterpiece, Ayan Mukerji discovered Ranbir, a diamond in the rough, and went on to make two more blockbuster movies with him, including their latest release Brahmastra, which continues to stand rock solid at the box office.

Rockstar

Considered Ranbir’s one of the most intense performances to date, Rockstar was claimed to be far from perfect by many critics. And honestly, we believe that it was Ranbir’s strong conviction, amalgamated with music maestro AR Rahman’s soundtrack, that lifted the movie to whole another level.

Barfi!

Anurag Basu’s directorial is one of the most wholesome and warm movies that Ranbir has ever been part of. Despite allegations of plagiarism, the 2012 film continues to shine and that is only because of its leading man. Playing a deaf-mute man, Ranbir honestly made Barfi an extraordinary movie.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Once again the collaboration of Ranbir and Ayan made magic at the box office and ruled the hearts of the movie buffs, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has its special place among Bollywood lovers.

Tamasha

Yet again Imtiaz Ali sent the audience into a frenzy by collaborating with Ranbir. Gaining cult status over the years, Tamasha is considered to be a fine piece of work by the fans of the actor and director duo.

Sanju

After a brief lull, RK bounced back with a blockbuster in 2018. Giving a career-defining performance in Raj Kumar Hirani’s Sanju, Ranbir honestly did a splendid job in exhibiting the life of the troubled star. From his physical transformation to getting the mannerisms of Sanjay Dutt right, the role truly seems tailor-made for Ranbir.

