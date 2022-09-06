Happy Birthday Rakesh Roshan: Walking down memory lane of his career

Born in 1949, Rakesh Roshan has gracefully turned a year wiser today.

Wearing multiple hats, producer, director, screenwriter, and former actor, Rakesh Roshan has been entertaining with his versatility for more than five decades in the industry. Born in 1949, Rakesh Roshan has gracefully turned a year wiser today.

Garnering recognition at every intersection of his directorial journey, Rakesh Roshan entered the industry in 1970 with his appearance in the family drama Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani, which was helmed by T Prakash Rao and featured many veteran stars like Nirupa Roy, Balraj Sahni, and Neetu Kapoor among others. Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani is very well known for its iconic Kishore Kumar’s song ‘Sama Hai Suhana Suhana’.

However, Rakesh Roshan grabbed the limelight after he started his own production company called Filmkraft and Rishi Kapoor starrer Aap Ke Deewane was the first film backed by him. The 73-year-old didn’t limit himself to this, as Rakesh Roshan planned to make his directorial debut with a multi-starrer film.

In 1987, he produced and directed Khudgarz, featuring Jeetendra, Govinda, Amrita Singh, Neelam Kothari Soni, Shatrughan Sinha, and Kader Khan among others. Then Rakesh Roshan gave the industry back-to-back blockbusters like Khoon Bhari Maang, Karan Arjun, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, Koi… Mil Gaya and Krrish film series to name a few.

In 2000, Rakesh Roshan launched his son Hrithik Roshan as an actor with his romantic musical film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, which not only entered the Limca Book of Records for the most number of awards bagged by a Bollywood movie but also went on to become the highest grosser of that year. Interestingly, all of his directorial works begin with the alphabet K. and there is no denying the fact that he is widely known as a true master at directing some of the most challenging projects.

Apart from being a fine artist, hardly anyone knows that he is a fighter in real life. In 2018, the veteran star was diagnosed with early stages of throat cancer. Yes, you read that right. This battle began with a small blister but took all the stages of cancer treatment. However, combating the same, Rakesh Roshan comes out stronger and more positive towards life. And now the star is aging like a fine wine.

