From Julie to Kaabil, Rajesh Roshan has given the score of over 100 films. The noted composer has bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Music Director twice in his career.

Happy birthday Rajesh Roshan. The noted composer celebrates his 67th birthday today, 24 May. Known for his music in films such as Baton Baton Mein, Do Aur Do Paanch, Kaho Na…Pyaar Hai and Kaabil, Roshan is the brother of actor Rakesh Roshan and uncle of Hrithik Roshan.

He got his big break in the film industry with Mehmood’s Kunwara Baap when he was just 18. Since then, he has composed the score of over 100 films, with many of them being remembered for their tunes.

On his special day today, here are some of his best romantic tracks:

Dil Kya Kare from Julie:

Who can forget the songs of this 1975 blockbuster? Julie has several chartbusters, but this track by Kishore Kumar stands a class apart. Over the years, several singers, such as Shaan, have created their own rendition of this song. The hit track was also recreated for the 2017 Hrithik Roshan film Kaabil. Julie also won Rajesh Roshan his first Filmfare award for Best Music Director.

Suniye Kahiye from Baton Baton Mein:

This romantic duet by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle remains a favourite decades after it was released. A part of the 1979 Baton Baton Mein, the song featured the slowly developing romance between Tina Munim and Amol Palekar.

Na Tum Jaano Na Hum from Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai: Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai is lauded for launching the career of Hrithik Roshan. But, the 2000 directorial also remains popular for giving music lovers some evergreen hits by Lucky Ali. The singer’s soulful voice found many fans, and his song Na Tum Jaano Na Hum remains a hit romantic track to date.

Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai: Lucky Ali and Rajesh Roshan gave another superhit with this track. Hrithik Roshan’s dance moves made the song a favourite of the audience. Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai won Roshan the second Filmfare award of his career.

Dil Kyun Yeh Mera from Kites:

Hrithik Roshan’s Kites may not have been able to weave its magic at the box office, but the romantic tracks of the movie are still hummed by music lovers all over the world. KK’s soulful voice and the mesmerising score of Dil Kyun Yeh Mera remain etched in the mind of audiences to date.

Here's wishing Rajesh Roshan a great year ahead.

