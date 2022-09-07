Radhika Apte has impressed audiences with many critically acclaimed and popular projects including Sacred Games, Ghoul, Parched, and Lust Stories among others.

Popular for her unconventional roles, Radhika Apte is considered to be one of the finest actresses in the industry. Often hailed by fans as the queen of the OTT content in India, Radhika has impressed audiences with many critically acclaimed and popular projects including Sacred Games, Ghoul, Parched, and Lust Stories. After making her acting debut in 2005, Radhika didn’t limit herself to any genre, language, or role. Apart from enthralling cinema lovers with her work in Tamil, Marathi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Bengali films, Radhika even made a mark in Hollywood when she was featured in Lydia Dean Pilcher’s directorial, A Call To Spy.

On the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at her latest and upcoming projects:

Forensic

In 2022, Radhika Apte grabbed eyeballs in Forensic as a no-nonsense cop. Sharing screen space with Vikrant Massey in Vishal Furia’s crime thriller, Radhika essays the role of SI Megha Sharma. who is in pursuit of a killer, while battling her personal demons.

Vikram Vedha

One of the most talked-about action films of the year, Vikram Vedha features Radhika Apte with her Sacred Games co-star Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan. Gayatri and Pushkar’s crime drama is all set to release in theatres on 30 September.

Mrs. Undercover

Anushree Mehta’s Hindi feature film is a spy entertainer with Radhika Apte and Sumeet Vyas in lead roles.

Monica, O My Darling

Vasan Bala’s Monica, O My Darling features Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Madan, and Sikandar Kher alongside Radhika Apte. Currently in post-production, the dark comedy crime drama film is expected to premiere on Netflix by the end of this year.

Shantaram

Once again, Radhika Apte is all set to woo her fans with a distinguished Hollywood project. Currently, the actress is busy filming Niall Delaney’s web series Shantaram, which is an on-screen adaptation of Gregory David Roberts’ novel of the same title. The first episode of the show is expected to be released on 14 October on Apple TV+.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.