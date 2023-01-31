While she doesn’t need an introduction, Preity Zinta truly defines what it takes to be a super hit heroine of the Hindi film industry. From being a symbol of beauty and charm to melting the hearts of moviegoers with her powerful performances, Preity has often proved that she is much more than a pretty face. Whether an actress, an entrepreneur, a film producer, or the owner of a cricket team, Preity has justified each and every profession that she took up. Aging like a fine wine, Preity is celebrating her 48th birthday today. And therefore on this occasion, let’s take a look at her best performances.

Dil Se..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5C-8ScWuquw&feature=youtu.be

A 23-year-old Preity wowed the audience with her emotive skills in her acting debut back in 1998, alongside Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala. Being part of Mani Ratnam’s directorial, Dil Se.. showed the actress essaying the role of the potential bride for SRK’s role. While the actress didn’t have screen time as much as Manisha Koirala, Preity truly etched her presence in everyone’s heart.

Chori Chori Chupke Chupke

https://youtu.be/bDe2arHL65k

From a sex worker to being a surrogate mother, just two years after her Bollywood debut, Preity in 2001 received acclamations for bringing a taboo on the silver screen. Bringing her character to life with her acting brilliance, Preity in Abbas Mustan’s romantic drama was seen sharing the screen space with Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji.

Dil Chahta Hai

https://youtu.be/OBAcYSSUf6o

Despite the cult favourite film being about three friends, Preity essayed a pivotal role and even with less screen time Bollywood’s bubbly girl left a lasting impression on the moviegoers. The directorial debut of Farhan Akhtar, and Dil Chahta Hai featured Preity alongside Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, and Akshay Khanna. And while the movie didn’t do great at the box office, over time it grabbed cult status and even two National Film Awards.

Kal Ho Na Ho

https://youtu.be/tVMAQAsjsOU

Just 5 years after entering the Hindi film industry, Preity from playing a supporting actress next to SRK and Manisha Koirala became the lead heroine not just for the superstar but also for Dharma Productions. From making audiences laugh at her to turning them teary-eyed along with her, onscreen Naina Kapoor showed the journey of an introverted girl becoming an outgoing and fun-loving soul. While the actress’ transition in this one made her connect with the audiences, Preity rightly received the Filmfare award for Best Actress.

Veer-Zaara

https://youtu.be/OSaVImLnnsw

Touted as the highlight of Preity’s career, Veer-Zaara was not only the second biggest blockbuster of her life after Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, but also gave her an opportunity to be Yash Raj Chopra’s heroine. While she looked gorgeous as a Pakistani girl, we simply can’t get over her and SRK’s magical chemistry.

