Actor Preity Zinta turns 47 this year as she celebrates her birthday on 31 January. With a Bollywood career that spanning decades, the dimpled beauty has plenty of substantial roles to her credit. From establishing her career as a leading actress in many blockbusters, to even experimenting with negative roles, Zinta has delivered a variety of super hit films.

On the occasion of her birthday, we take a look at some best performances of the actress:

Sangharsh (1999):

Helmed by Tanuja Chandra, this movie saw Zinta essay the character off CBI Officer Reet Oberoi who is desperate to nab a criminal who abducts children. She takes the help of Professor Aman, played by Akshay Kumar, in this endeavour. From being a fierce officer to a lady smitten in love, Preity Zinta displays several shades of her brilliant acting in this one.

Kya Kehna (2000):

The movie revolves around teenage pregnancy and the actress plays the role of Priya Bakshi, who becomes a single mother. The movie showcases stigmas attached to unwed pregnancy and Zinta displays an exemplary performance of standing up against all societal rejections hurled upon her. This role also fetched her a nomination for the Filmfare Best Actor in a Leading Role.

Dil Chahta Hai (2001):

This is a story of three inseparable college friends who enjoy their lives to the fullest. Zinta plays the role of Priya, the romantic who makes Aamir Khan's commitment phobic character fall head over heels for her. The vivacious actress stands out in her girl-next-door avatar in this multi-starrer.

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003):

Paired opposite actor Shah Rukh Khan in this one, Preity Zinta essayed the character of Naina Kapoor, and made audiences cry with her, when she fell in love with Khan’s character. From an introverted girl to an outgoing and fun-loving soul, Zinta’s transition in this one makes her connect with the audience. She won the Fimfare Best Actress award for this film.

Veer Zaara (2004):

Touted as her career highlight, Veer Zaara is a saga of love and separation. Pakistani girl Zara (Preity Zinta) falls deeply in love with Indian Air Force squadron leader Veer Pratap Singh (Shah Rukh Khan) and both devote their life to each other. Preity once again bagged a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress in Leading Role for this character.

Armaan (2003):

A schizophrenic rich brat who makes life difficult for people around her, Preity Zinta pulled off this role with finesse. Though this movie did not do well at the box-office, it earned the actress a Filmfare nomination in the Best Villain category.

Chori Chori Chupke Chupke (2001):

From a prostitute to a surrogate mother, this 2001 release of the actress was commendable for bringing a taboo topic on screen. The talented actress brought her character to life through her acting brilliance in this one.

Which is your favorite from the list?