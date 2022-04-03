Happy Birthday Prabhu Deva: Some of the best dance tracks of India’s Michael Jackson

Born in 1973, Prabhu Deva grew up in Chennai’s Alwarpet. Since childhood, he was inspired by his father, Sundaram, who was a dance master for movies.

Prabhu Deva will turn 49 on 3 April. Known for his spectacular dance moves, the multi-talented actor, director and choreographer is considered an idol for many aspiring performers. From his super entertaining facial expressions to his unique moves, Deva is one of the most appreciated dancers in the country. He is also known as the Indian Michael Jackson for his sleek and impossible-to-imitate dance steps.

Born in 1973, Prabhu Deva grew up in Chennai’s Alwarpet. Since childhood, he was inspired by his father, Sundaram, who was a dance master for movies. Deva soon started learning Bharatanatyam and western dance styles.

With time, he slowly established himself as an actor and his unique dance moves gave him the status of a star. Deva has given many outstanding performances in his career, which are still loved years after they first hit the screen. So far, he has choreographed over 100 movies and directed 16 projects.

On his birthday, here are some of his amazing dance videos that can be watched on repeat:

Urvashi Urvashi from Kaadhalan: Prabhu Deva’s moves from this song of the film Kaadhalan, which was dubbed in Hindi as Hum Se Hai Muqabala, remains one of his iconic tracks. His killer dance moves on the top of a bus remain a favourite for many.

Muqabala Muqabala from Kaadhalan: This AR Rahman track is also from the movie Kaadhalan. Rahman's catchy music, coupled with Prabhu Deva’s sleek moves and cool stunning steps, made everyone fall in love with the actor. Even after releasing almost three decades ago, this song’s craze has not faded yet.

Kay Sera Sera from Pukaar: Deva managed to steal the limelight in Pukaar with his guest appearance in this song. His synchronized steps with Madhuri Dixit enthralled audiences. This song remains good enough to make anyone hit the dance floor years after its release.

Strawberry Aankhen from Sapnay: Prabhu Deva matches his steps with Kajol in this track from the Tamil movie Minsaara Kanavu. The film was later dubbed in Hindi as Sapnay. Deva won the National Film Award for Best Choreography for this film. This actor’s exceptional dance moves in the track will keep you glued to the screen.

Go Go Govinda from OMG: This is another entertaining song where Prabhu Deva has danced his heart out with actress Sonakshi Sinha. Both the stars struck a chord with the audience with their easy-going steps and expressions. This track is still a hit at Janamashtami celebrations.

Happy Hour from ABCD 2: This song features in the movie ABCD 2, where Prabhu Deva's tipsy performance with Varun Dhawan. Watching Deva perform with Dhawan, who is a great dancer himself was a treat for all their fans.

