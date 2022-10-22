From being conned by Ricky Bahl in her debut film to being an on-screen mountaineering trainer for megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra in her decade-long career has surely carved her niche via varied roles. Whether empowering women through her character in Saina or coming out of her comfort zone with her latest release and maiden actioner role in Code Name: Tiranga, Parineeti has so far not left a genre untouched in the film industry. Well, it’s not only the genre that the actress has given a whirl to, but Parineeti Chopra even made sure not to leave any platform when it comes to exhibiting her talents. From the silver screen’s ‘Ishaqzaadi’ to one of the judges of Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan then finally eloping with Sandeep in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Parineeti Chopra covered the journey from the big screen to television to OTT platform very gracefully. Therefore, on the occasion of Parineeti’s 34th birthday, let’s take a look at her photo gallery:

Not many are aware of the fact that the actress is a water baby and her Instagram account holds a testament to the same. And hence she rightly said it out loud, “Told you I wanna be a fish!”

Needless to say, the actress is a fitness enthusiast. From yoga to running, Parineeti makes sure to incorporate it all into her regime. Sporting a neon sports bra atop black tights, Parineeti is giving out a complete athleisure look.

While we told you that the actress is a water baby and manifests to be a fish, not many know that Parineeti is an Ambassa Diver. A few months back in May, the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) announced that they are imparting the responsibility to the actress. This after the association witnessed Parineeti’s love for the ocean and her dedication to keeping it clean.

After wooing the audience with her on-screen chemistry with Akshay Kumar in Kesari, Parineeti by dropping this stunning picture, recently revealed that she is collaborating with the superstar once again for their upcoming Capsule Gill.

While the world has always seen the actress as being the baby sister to global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Parineeti in reality is also a big sister to her baby brothers Shivang Chopra and Sahaj Chopra.

From being a diva to a big-time Punjabi foodie, Parineeti changes her avatars and can be all in just a blink of an eye.

Parineeti shares a great bond with her cousin’s sister PeeCee, who has also been her idol in her career. This year on the occasion of Priyanka’s birthday, Parineeti jetted off to Mexico and these girls had a blast, this photo dump is proof of the same.

Parineeti is a true Proper Patola and fashionista. Need we say more when these pictures are speaking a thousand words?

It is impossible to keep Parineeti off of the water.

For her recently released Code Name: Tiranga, Parineeti and Harrdy Sandhu shot in almost -12 degrees.

