From collaborating together for their first film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015 to embarking on the journey of eternity in 2022, South cinema’s ‘lady superstar’ Nayanthara and ace filmmaker Vignesh Shivan are the apples of each other’s eyes. It won’t be wrong to say that Taylor Swift’s lines “Love will find you when you least expect it” stands true for the power couple in all literal sense. There is no denying the fact that 9 June was no less than a festival for all their fans across the globe. Tying the knot after dating each other for seven years, Nayanthara and Vignesh have truly defined what stability in a relationship stands for. The lovebirds have never shied away from giving major couple goals to their fans and followers, and the happening timeline of the filmmaker holds the testament to the same. On the occasion of Nayanthara’s 38th birthday, let’s take a look at her pictures with her hubby Vignesh:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)



Of course, we had to start with this super special picture, when the couple turned into a family of four. Last month, Vignesh took to his official Instagram account to announce to the world that he and Nayanthara had embraced parenthood and welcomed twin boys Uyir and Ulagam, via surrogacy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)



This year on 9 June, Nayanthara tied the knot with the love of her life Vignesh in a dreamy wedding at a resort in Mahabalipuram. The actress looked no less than a princess in her red embroidered saree and statement jewellery, making it impossible to keep our eyes off of her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)



On the occasion of Diwali, Vignesh dropped this beautiful family portrait and wished all their fans and followers. Holding their baby boys in their arms, Nayanthara and Vignesh can be seen looking into each other’s eyes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)



Being the best wife that she is, Nayanthara surprised her husband on his birthday, with a dreamy celebration below Burj Khalifa. This also marks Vignesh’s first birthday since their marriage. While sharing the picture, Vignesh wrote in the caption, “A birthday filled with pure love from a loving family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)



The couple never fails to shower each other with the love they have in their hearts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)



From twinning together to travelling with each other, Nayanthara and Vignesh are all heart, not only for each other but also for their fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)



Nayanthara and Vignesh are really living their dreams together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)



While they rule each other’s hearts, Spain’s Valencia seems to own a part of it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)



From being stylish to super romantic together, Nayanthara and Vignesh are truly a match made in heaven.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)



Posing at Barcelona’s Kiss Wall, Nayanthara and Vignesh truly complete each other in every sense.

