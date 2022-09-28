From being Krishna Tulsi in the daily soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to one of the most fierce big screen villains Junoon in Brahmastra, Mouni Roy stands tall as the true example of conviction, dedication, and passion. Considered one of the most successful actresses in the TV world, Mouni has not only sent her fans into a frenzy with her finest performances but has also remained the talk of the town for her sartorial picks. Be it any occasion Mouni has always brought in her A-game and kept the fashion police on their toes. An actress, fashionista, fitness enthusiast, reality show judge, avid social media user, and whatnot, Mouni’s versatility is as boundless as her beauty. Therefore, on the occasion of her 37th birthday, let’s take a glance at her amazing snippets:

Be it a traditional, western or formal look, Mouni knows it well to ace it all. Posing gracefully, Mouni looks stunning in this knee-length anarkali suit, featuring a detailed mandarin collar.

For those who don’t know, Mouni’s middle name is diva, or how else can a “throwback Sunday” be as sizzling as this? Rocking the mesh co-ord set, Mouni is solely responsible for amping up the heat time and again.

Appearing like a respite on hot summers, Mouni makes sure to pack her style game, whenever she is on a vacation.

The actress’s love for bikinis is an open secret, and her Instagram timeline holds the testament.

One true water baby, Mouni has often made it hard for all to decide what to admire. The view that she is enjoying or the actress.

From debuting with Ekta Kapoor’s Krishna Tulsi to giving chills as Ayan Mukerji’s Junoon, Mouni has carved her niche in the film industry and is surely acknowledged for the same.

Choosing Suraj Nambiar as her eternal soulmate, Mouni tied the knot on 27 January this year in Goa. Embarking on the journey of togetherness, the couple got married as per Bengali as well as South Indian rituals in presence of family and friends.

The actress is a pet parent and has time and again treated her fans with the glance of her paw friend Theo. Mouni has also claimed him to be her happy place.

Taking her fashion game as her priority, Mouni appeared in the Filmfare awards this year as a sight to behold.

Appearing like a sight to behold, the Bengali beauty wished all her fans and followers on the occasion of Radha Ashtami a magnificent look.

