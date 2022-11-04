From actor to film producer, from supermodel to fitness enthusiast, Milind Soman, wearing many hats, has effortlessly made himself a household name. Undeniably, he is one Made In India man, who has defied aging to still remain as desirable as he was in his modelling heydays. With looks to die for and a perfectly sculpted physique, the Marathon Man of Bollywood has constantly been raising the bar for fitness. From being a reality show star to judging many, from being the first Indian model to pose nude to proving love has no age in all literal sense, Milind, at every step of his life and career turned an inspiration for millions of his fans and followers. Aging like a fine wine, Milind Soman turns a year younger today, and on this special occasion, let’s take a look at the photos of the not-so-old-actor that prove him to be the true fitness guru.

Time and again, Milind has proved that fitness is his middle name. While white sand, blue sky, and aquamarine water screams Vacay for us, Milind heard it to be the perfect headstand.

We prefer scenic views for a family trip with our loved ones, Milind needs a scenic view to complete an 82-km-long cycle ride.

Possibilities are high that you might think that Milind is just posing for a picture. Well, after finishing a trek at 14000 feet above sea level in Ladakh, it surely calls for a picture to remember.

Not many are aware, but Milind successfully completed his Unity Run 2022 from Jhansi to New Delhi, in eight days, by covering 53 km every day. Later, after completing his run, he went on to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

From running to yoga, Milind hasn’t limited himself to any one sphere of fitness. If something leads to fitness, Milind knows how to ace it.

The star runner of this nation hasn’t left any terrain, where he didn’t run. Apart from keeping himself to his fitness goals, the actor never leaves an opportunity to inspire people from his experience.

Amidst the beauty of Iceland, this prepared Milind looks before diving into water that is 2 degrees Celsius in temperature.

Milind is indeed a man who likes to challenge himself, or why else he would run underwater with a 12 kg backpack?

The actor’s better half Ankita Konwar has never left his side. Even while achieving the impossible physically, you will find Milind’s lad love next to him.

Milind’s wife Ankita is a certified yoga trainer. Therefore, the couple makes sure to incorporate this ancient old practice into their daily lives.

