Mary Louise Streep celebrates her 73rd birthday today, 22 June. Born in Summit, New Jersey, Streep is considered by many critics to be one of the greatest actresses to grace the silver screen. She has been nominated for Academy Award or Oscar as many as 21 times and has won the Academy Award three times. Meryl Streep's early ambition leaned towards Opera, however, she became interested in acting as a student at Vassar. She then enrolled in Yale School of Drama during her graduation.

Streep made her acting debut in 1977 with Julia, wherein the actress gave a commendable performance. In 1978, Streep featured in The Deer Hunter, a role which paved the way for her first Oscar nomination. Since then, Meryl Streep has given some remarkable performances, which include Sophie's Choice, Out of Africa, and Ironweed.

Here is a look at some of her best performances based on IMDB ratings:

The Deer Hunter - Released in 1978, The Deer Hunter, is an in-depth examination of how the Vietnam war disrupts the lives of several friends in a small town in Pennsylvania. Streep essayed the role of Linda, which helped her in getting an Oscar nomination.

Kramer vs. Kramer - Released in 1979, Kramer vs. Kramer was directed by Robert Benton. Meryl Streep played the role of Joanna Kramer, wife of Ted Kramer. Joanna separates from her husband after his work becomes a priority.

Adaptation - The film Adaptation was released in 2002. Meryl Streep played the role of Susan Orlean. The film revolves around the life of a lovelorn screenwriter who becomes desperate after he fails to adapt Susan Orlean's The Orchid of Thief.

The Bridges of Madison County - Released in 1995, the film featured Streep in the lead role of Francesca Johnson, a housewife. Photographer Robert Kincaid, played by Clint Eastwood wanders in the life of Francesca.

Sophie's Choice - Sophie's Choice was released in 1982 and is one of the best performances of Meryl Streep. Streep essayed the role of Sophie, a Nazi concentration camp survivor who lives with Nathan, an American Jew, obsessed with the holocaust.

