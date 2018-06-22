1/10 Meryl Streep has won the Academy Awards for Sophie's Choice, The Iron Lady and Kramer vs Kramer. Twitter/@IanWilliam1987 Meryl Streep has won the Academy Awards for Sophie's Choice, The Iron Lady and Kramer vs Kramer....

2/10 Meryl Streep as Madeline Ashton in dark comedy Death Becomes Her, a film that went on to win Academy Award for Best Visual Effects in 1992. Facebook/ @hollywoodphotos

3/10 Meryl streep as Joanna Kramer in the family courtroom drama, Kramer vs Kramer. Twitter/ @irmadesmond

4/10 Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, the Editor-in-Chief of Runway magazine in the comedy-drama The Devil Wears Prada, based on Lauren Weisberger's novel of the same name. Image from Facebook

5/10 Meryl Streep plays journalist Katharine Graham, the first female publisher of The Washington Post in The Post. Image from Youtube

6/10 Meryl Streep as Francesca Johnson in Bridges of Madison County, the screen adaptation of the best-selling novel of the same name . Facebook/@TheBridgesofMadisonCounty

7/10 Meryl Streep plays a Polish immigrant sharing a boarding house in Brooklyn with her lover, Nathan in Sophie's Choice . Facebook/@TheMerylStreepForum

8/10 Meryl Streep plays Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady, the British-French biographical drama based on the stateswoman. Image from Twitter

9/10 Meryl Streep plays legendary chef Julia Child in Julie & Julia, alongside actors Amy Adams, Stanley Tucci and Chris Messina. Facebook/ @StarMoviesIndia