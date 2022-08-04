Malavika Mohanan made her debut in the Malayalam movies with the 2013 release Pattam Pole. She then went on to appear in films like Nirnnayakam, Naanu Mattu Varalakshmi and The Great Father.

Actress Malavika Mohanan is celebrating her 29th birthday today, 4 August. Born in Kerala's Kannur to cinematographer K.U Mohanan, she is known predominantly for her work in the Malayalam film industry.

She made her debut in the Malayalam movies with the 2013 release Pattam Pole. She then went on to appear in films like Nirnnayakam, Naanu Mattu Varalakshmi and The Great Father. Mohanan made her Bollywood debut with Beyond The Clouds and received widespread recognition for her performance.

Mohanan has also made her mark in the Tamil film industry and has several projects lined up.

On the occasion of her 29th birthday, here is a look at her Instagram gallery:

The actress looks ethereal in a white side-slit dress. Keeping her look minimal, Mohanan opted for white earrings and natural makeup.

Mohanan shared a picture of herself lying on the floor after a workout. Her hilarious caption is relatable to every gym goer. "When your trainer says he’s making you stronger but is secretly trying to kill you," she wrote.

Malavika Mohanan looks dreamy in this off-white outfit by Club L London. She paired the off-shoulder tube dress with a bracelet and classy earrings.

Pattam Pole fame Malavika Mohanan looks cute in a black and green patterned dress. Opting for a no-makeup look, the actress embraces her unfiltered side and strikes different poses.

Mohanan looks gorgeous in a white chikankari suit. She can be seen enjoying her Sunday by lazing about while reading Sartre and other existentialist philosophers.

Malavika Mohanan gave us major fashion goals when she donned a Sabyasachi saree. With a choker and gold kadas, the actress looks like royalty.

The actress raises the temperatures on our feed in this black cutout dress. She sealed the look with silver jewellery and a braid.

