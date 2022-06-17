Lisa Haydon is married to Dino Lalvani and has three kids. Here's a look at her family photos.

Model-turned-actress Lisa Haydon celebrates her 36th birthday today, 17 June. Born to an Indian father and Australian mother, Haydon was born in Chennai and has lived in the US, Australia and India.

Lisa Haydon started her modelling career at the age of 19 in Australia. In 2007, she moved to India after seeing her sister's modelling career boom. Haydon established a remarkable spot for herself as she walked the ramp for Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week (WIFW) and HDIL-India Couture Week (HDIL-ICW).

In 2010, Haydon got her big Bollywood debut in the film Aisha, starring Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol in the lead roles. Since then, Haydon has appeared in several films including the 2014 film Queen which brought her widespread recognition.

Lisa Haydon is married to Dino Lalvani and has three kids. Here is a look at her family photos:

Lisa Haydon shares an adorable selfie with her daughter Lara. The actress captioned the picture 'sunset walks with Roo'.

The actress shared heartwarming pictures with her newly-born daughter Lara and we are in awe of them. Lisa Haydon penned a sweet note, highlighting her journey as a mother of 3.

Vijay Lakshmi, aka, Haydon looks stunning as she flaunts her baby bump. Haydon can be seen with her two sons, Zack and Leo.

Haydon shared pictures of her sons, Zack and Leo, enjoying their time at the beach.

The actress looks gorgeous as she overlooks the beach with her little kiddo, Leo, in her arms. Lisa Haydon can be seen wearing a bikini and flaunting her bump.

Haydon shared a picture with her husband Dino Lalvani and penned a sweet note for him, one that highlights the long-distance relationship of a couple.

The actress shared adorable family pictures on the occasion of Christmas. The Lalvani family can be seen wearing coordinated red outfits.

