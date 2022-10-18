Considered the Matthew McConaughey of Bollywood, Kunal Kapoor is without a doubt a man of many talents. An entrepreneur and co-founder, producer, writer, assistant director, model, actor, and a doting father, Kunal has many skills under his belt. Needless to say, with his easygoing charm and superlative acting prowess, Kunal is surely an actor to watch out for. Wooing the audience with his dimpled smile and effortless hotness, Kunal not only possesses phenomenal acting prowess but tops the list of people with impeccable fashion sense. On the occasion of the actor’s 45th birthday let’s take a glance at his photo gallery:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kapoor (@kunalkkapoor)

After tying the knot in 2015, Kunal welcomed a baby boy with his wife Naina Bachchan this year in January. Therefore, giving a glance from one of their walks, Kunal shared this silhouette picture of himself holding his baby boy, amidst the backdrop of an alluring sunset.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kapoor (@kunalkkapoor)

Kunal Kapoor’s dimpled smile always makes his fans skip a heartbeat, especially the female fans. You can get an idea of his conviction from his grin in this photo, with the fact that the actor also works on Sundays.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kapoor (@kunalkkapoor)

After bagging Best Debut OTT Play Awards 2022, Kunal rightly wrote, “Apparently, there is a second time for everything too! Who would have thought 17 years later I’d win a best debut acting award AGAIN!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kapoor (@kunalkkapoor)

Apart from being a fitness enthusiast, the actor is a big-time foodie. And whenever he is in a new location, the Don star makes sure to never miss out on the local street food.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kapoor (@kunalkkapoor)

This picture and its caption hold testament to Kunal’s love for food. Despite running late for the shoot, the actor couldn’t stop himself from gorging on local delicacy litti and chokha, as he was in Patna.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kapoor (@kunalkkapoor)

Apart from being one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry, Kunal is also a tea connoisseur. And it seems that he also has a habit of reading tea leaves. Well, Kunal you are surely getting fascinated with every post passing by.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kapoor (@kunalkkapoor)

There is no denying the fact that while Kunal is addicted to his tea, we have found an addiction to his dimpled smile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kapoor (@kunalkkapoor)

Sharing a glimpse of his intimate and happy Raksha Bandhan, Kunal wrote in the caption, “Threads of love, trust, and laughter.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kapoor (@kunalkkapoor)

Besides being a doting father, the actor is a proud pet parent of his furry friend Simba.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kapoor (@kunalkkapoor)



Well, the show’s stopper is obviously Kunal with his better half Naina Bachchan. The lovebirds got married on February 9, 2015, in a private ceremony on the idyllic island of Seychelles. For those who don’t know, Naina is Amitabh Bachchan’s niece.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.