Khloé Kardashian celebrates her 38th birthday today. Born in Los Angeles to Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian shot to fame with the reality TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians (2006).

Khloé Kardashian is known for donning several roles. She is an actor, model and entrepreneur. She is the younger sister of reality TV queen Kim Kardashian. Khloé Kardashian also had her reality show after she married basketball player Lamar Odom. However, their marriage broke down in 2013.

Khloé Kardashian has starred on TV shows such as Celebrity Apprentice as a budding entrepreneur and has also co-hosted X Factor USA with Mario Lopez in 2012.

On the occasion of Khloé Kardashian's 38th birthday, here is a sneak peek into her pictures with Kim Kardashian:

Khloé and Kim Kardashian look stunning as the two sisters rock their black outfits. While Kim Kardashian opted for a bun, Khloe looks ethereal with her open hair look.

Khloé Kardashian shared pictures from her Miami trip and the Kardashian sisters look gorgeous. While Khloé can be seen wearing a blue dress, Kim Kardashian donned a gold-coloured bikini top with matching bottoms.

Khloé and Kim Kardashian look drop-dead gorgeous in black as they share a cover with sister Kourtney and their mother Kris.

Kim and Khloé Kardashian look stunning in this picture. Khloé Kardashian rocks a beige dress, whereas Kim Kardashian switches on the boss mode with her powerful pantsuit.

Khloé Kardashian shared pictures from her brother's birthday. Khloé Kardashian looks scintillating in a silver shimmery dress while Kim Kardashian can be seen wearing a beige colour dress.

Khloé Kardashian shared pictures with her family and sister Kim Kardashian from their Christmas festivities.

Kardashian shared an adorable throwback picture of her sisters Kim and Kourtney from back in the day. The trio can be seen wearing black coordinated outfits.

