From debuting in Pyaar Ka Punchnama to being every heart’s Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan is honestly every girl’s prince charming. It won’t be wrong to say that the actor’s irresistible looks, toned body, and million-dollar smile are enough to melt hearts. Belonging to a family of doctors, Kartik, apart from being one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry, has also been tagged with names like ‘Chocolate boy’ and the ‘national crush of India’. The actor, who is being credited as the saviour of Bollywood, has a series of exciting projects lined up. And Kartik seems to have taken an oath to not leave any genre behind, as after stunning the movie buffs with a romantic, comedy, and horror film, the actor is very soon bringing along his dark side in the thriller Freddy. While we desperately await his several upcoming films, let’s take a glance at his photo gallery, on the occasion of Kartik’s 32nd birthday:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Recently, Kartik was felicitated with the Superstar Of The Year by Elle India Beauty Awards. And no one is questioning that title.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

You can get an idea of Kartik’s dedication, with the fact that the actor gained 14 kg for Freddy and then took the challenge of losing it. Kartik was even praised by his trainer, who said ‘his dedication is next level’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

While the actor is loved for his chocolate boy looks, it’s hard to overlook his intense avatar in the upcoming film Freddy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Wishing his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Tabu on her birthday, the actor dropped this iconic picture from the film and wrote, “Asli Halloween Toh Aaj Hai. Happy Birthday Manjulika.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik is a fitness enthusiast and it can’t be said enough. However, he is a big-time foodie too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Aren’t we all dying to get just one look at the star? Sharing this dashing picture, Kartik wrote in the caption, “Don’t look at me, the way I look at you…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, Kartik shared this beautiful picture of himself seeking the blessings of his sister Kritika Tiwari.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Decked in a gorgeous navy blue embroidered kurta, Kartik wished his fans on the occasion of Diwali.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Well, the OTT platform called him the “hottest star on Hotstar”, and we can’t agree more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, Kartik shared this cute selfie to wish his fans.

